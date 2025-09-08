Husqvarna AB: Omar Attar appointed interim President of the Husqvarna Forest and Garden Division

Husqvarna Group has appointed Omar Attar as the interim President of the Husqvarna Forest and Garden Division, effective immediately. Omar Attar will act as interim President until a permanent successor to Glen Instone has been appointed.

Omar has held the position of CFO for the Husqvarna Forest and Garden Division since January 2025. During his interim role Omar will be a part of the Group Management team.

Omar has previously held the position as Group CFO for Martin & Servera AB, CFO at Scandinavian Service Partner for Nordics and for Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Sweden, as well as various strategic financial roles at Unilever and John Deere International.?

The recruitment of a permanent successor is ongoing.

