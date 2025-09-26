Anzeige
Freitag, 26.09.2025
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.09.2025 07:30 Uhr
17 Leser
Husqvarna AB: Change of employee representative on Husqvarna AB's board

Vladimir Gutic has been appointed as deputy employee representative of the Federation of Salaried Employees in Industry and Services on the Board of Directors of Husqvarna AB, effective 27 September 2025.

Vladimir Gutic replaces Anders Köhler, who is leaving the company.

For additional information, please contact:
Media

Henrik Sjöström, Head of external communication

+46 727 15 77 85

press@husqvarnagroup.com

Investors
Emelie Alm, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 705 - 14 64 14
ir@husqvarnagroup.com

Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group is a global leader in innovative solutions for managing forests, parks, and gardens, as well as equipment and diamond tools for the construction industry. With an innovative mindset, we are dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions ranging from robotic mowers to chainsaws, watering systems and power cutters, with a strong focus on our customers and future generations. Founded in the Swedish town Huskvarna in 1689, we have been pioneers in our business for more than three centuries. Today, we are mainly operating under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands, serving consumers and professionals in over 100 countries through direct sales, dealers, and retailers. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Husqvarna Group employs approximately 12,300 people in 40 countries and reported net sales of SEK 48.4 billion in 2024. Husqvarna Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.


