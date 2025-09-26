Husqvarna AB: Change of employee representative on Husqvarna AB's board

Vladimir Gutic has been appointed as deputy employee representative of the Federation of Salaried Employees in Industry and Services on the Board of Directors of Husqvarna AB, effective 27 September 2025.

Vladimir Gutic replaces Anders Köhler, who is leaving the company.

