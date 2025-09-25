OPEN Healthcare Celebrates Grand Opening of 23,000 Sq. Ft. Innovative Diagnostic Laboratory and Launch of At-Home Testing Service in Gardena, California

GARDENA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / OPEN Healthcare proudly announces the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art 23,000-square-foot clinical laboratory in Gardena, California, marking a major milestone in its mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable testing worldwide.

Built on the foundation of Seegene Medical Foundation (SMF), one of the leading reference laboratories in Korea - OPEN Healthcare continues its mission of making healthcare open and accessible to everyone. SMF has invested significantly to bring the precision, quality, and innovation of Korean medicine and laboratory diagnostics to global communities. With successful operations in Kazakhstan, Vietnam, and now the United States, OPEN Healthcare's expansion underscores its vision to provide "anywhere testing" to patients, clinicians, and healthcare systems across the world.

The Gardena lab represents not only a physical expansion, but also a commitment to the U.S. healthcare system. With an international CLIA certification and access to over 1,000 laboratory tests, OPEN Healthcare is equipped to support clinicians, hospitals, employers, and consumers with a wide range of diagnostics from routine wellness to advanced infectious disease panels.

Coinciding with the grand opening, OPEN Healthcare is launching the AllrangeKit, its flagship at-home collection testing service. Beginning with STI13 and HPV14 tests, and soon expanding into comprehensive wellness panel, hormones, and men's & women's health profiles, the AllrangeKit offers consumers an accurate, private, and physician-guided way to monitor their health from the comfort of home.

Today marks more than the opening of a laboratory; it marks our commitment to innovation, accessibility, and prevention in U.S. healthcare," said Yongseok Kim, President and CEO of OPEN Healthcare."With this facility, we are bringing together the global expertise of Seegene Medical Foundation and the latest in diagnostic technology to serve communities across America - offering clinical test services at the palm of your hand."

OPEN Healthcare remains steadfast in its mission: making testing affordable, accessible, and open to anyone. With its U.S. headquarters now operational, the company will continue to expand services across clinicians, employers, hospitals, and direct-to-consumer channels, building on its strong global foundation.

About Open Healthcare (OH)

Open Healthcare (OH), a U.S. division of the global healthcare company Open Healthcare Inc., is a diagnostic laboratory offering a comprehensive range of testing services from routine tests to advanced molecular diagnostics. OH serves long-term care facilities (LTCs), physician offices, IVF centers, and other healthcare providers with a strong focus on quality, convenience, and rapid test results.

Supported by Seegene Medical Foundation, one of South Korea's leading clinical labs, OH leverages cutting-edge technology, including multiplex PCR, mass spectrometry, and total laboratory automation (TLA) systems, bringing South Korea's innovative medical advancements to the U.S. healthcare landscape. This comprehensive support, along with a dedicated team of specialists, enables OH to deliver rapid, high-precision diagnostic services across a wide array of medical disciplines. OH also operates AllrangeKit, its flagship at-home collection testing service that brings clinician-guided testing directly to consumers.

About Seegene Medical Foundation (SMF)

Seegene Medical Foundation is South Korea's leading specialized medical institution for disease testing, dedicated to advancing global healthcare through comprehensive, high-quality diagnostic services. The foundation currently employs 1,100 professionals, including skilled medical staff and testing experts. Operating from its headquarters in Seoul and testing centers in five major cities - Busan, Daegu, Gwangju, and Daejeon - the foundation handles specimens from approximately 5,500 medical institutions nationwide. It provides specialized diagnostic services across over 4,500 types of tests, including diagnostic, molecular diagnostic, and pathology tests. Seegene Medical Foundation focuses on developing innovative systems, maintaining stringent quality control, and pursuing continuous research and development. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation played a crucial role in advancing South Korea's medical response by conducting 63 million COVID-19 tests - exceeding the country's total population - using fast and accurate Real-time PCR methods. Guided by its mission to "contribute to human health and happiness through precise disease testing and innovative research and development," Seegene Medical Foundation strives to be a global leader in disease diagnostics, committed to meeting and surpassing international medical standards with reliable, high-quality testing solutions.

