

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Husqvarna AB (HUSQ-B.ST) presented its long-term vision and strategic roadmap during its Capital Markets Day in Stockholm, Sweden. The company outlined new financial and sustainability targets for the period up to 2030, showcased innovations in robotics, smart watering, and professional solutions, and announced a transformational cost-out program designed to strengthen competitiveness and deliver profitable growth.



The Group's financial targets include average annual organic sales growth of 3-5% over a business cycle, an operating margin above 10%, and a Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 15%. Husqvarna also reiterated its dividend policy of distributing 40% of net income.



To accelerate execution of its strategy, Husqvarna is implementing a cost-out program spanning 2026-2030. This initiative will optimize sourcing and manufacturing footprints, transition to a more asset-light business model, and strengthen capabilities to capture future growth opportunities. The program is expected to deliver annual run-rate savings of 4 billion Swedish kronor by 2030, with 1.5 billion kronor in non-recurring costs impacting EBIT over the period. Of this, 0.5 billion kronor will be non-cash items, while 1 billion kronor will affect cash flows.



