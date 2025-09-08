Regulatory News:

Arverne Group (ISIN code: FR001400JWR8, ticker symbol ARVEN), an industrial player specializing in the production of renewable underground resources, announces that its subsidiary Lithium de France has selected Sedgman, a leading provider of minerals processing and associated infrastructure solutions to the global resources industry.

Sedgman has been selected to deliver the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED)1 for Lithium de France's project in Alsace, by providing engineering design and development services for Lithium de France's extraction, concentration and refining plants, to produce a battery grade lithium carbonate.

The FEED, as part of the DFS, are key milestones of the pre-industrial phase started in 2025, with an expected duration of 12 to 18 months. This study aims to precise the results of the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS)2 and to lead to a final investment decision for the project.

Grant Fraser, Sedgman Managing Director said: "As we expand our services in Europe, this project recognizes Sedgman's extensive experience in lithium project delivery and our collaborative approach in working closely with clients, providing more than engineering services."

Pierre Brossollet, founder and Chairman CEO at Arverne Group said: "We look forward to working with Sedgman. Arverne Group with Lithium de France aims to become a key contributor to the country's future lithium supply. The project is strategically aligned with the European Union's Critical Raw Material Act and France's growing commitment to securing access to essential minerals. Its relevance is further reinforced by the anticipated surge in lithium demand driven by large-scale battery production in Europe."

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specializes in the development of underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local, renewable energy that contributes to the prosperity of the regions. As an integrated industrial player, from exploration and drilling to production and sales to end users, Arverne Group is positioned across the entire value chain with the aim of becoming the French leader in geothermal energy and its derivative products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has organized the development of its activities around several subsidiaries, the main ones being Lithium de France (extraction and sale of geothermal heat and lithium), 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), and Arverne Drilling Services, which operates the drilling.

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, ticker symbol ARVEN).

www.arverne.earth

About Lithium de France

Lithium de France, a subsidiary of Arverne Group, is a French pioneer in low-carbon geothermal heat and lithium. Founded in 2020, Lithium de France's mission is to accelerate the energy transition by supplying heat to businesses, farmers, and local authorities and producing lithium for electric mobility. Lithium de France is an innovative leader based in Haguenau, in northern Alsace.

www.lithiumdefrance.com

About Sedgman

As an operating company of CIMIC, Sedgman leverages the financial strength and capability of one of the world's leading international contractors. This gives our team access to best-in-class, complementary services across the global CIMIC Group, as well as the wider HOCHTIEF and ACS businesses. CIMIC Group's family of industry leaders is proven across diverse disciplines, sectors and environments. What sets us apart is the way we integrate our world of experience and expertise, across our group and wider network, to develop future-ready solutions and deliver enduring, whole-of-life value.

www.sedgman.com

1 the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) is part of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS)

2 Arverne-Group-Interim-2024-results.pdf

