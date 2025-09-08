Exousia Pro, Inc.: Exousia Pro Announces Strategic Acquisition to Launch a New Telehealth Division

Exousia Health is expected to have an initial patient base of 1,000 active clients, projected to generate approximately $50,000 in monthly revenue.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Exousia Pro, Inc. (OTCPINK:MAJI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on exosome-based therapies, today announced that it expects to enter into the rapidly growing telehealth market, following its agreement to acquire a telehealth company, which will serve as the foundation of a new division, Exousia Health. Completion of this acquisition is a key step in diversifying the company's future revenue streams.

Following the acquisition closing, Exousia Health is expected to have an initial patient base of 1,000 active clients, projected to generate approximately $50,000 in monthly revenue. The telehealth company's existing platform and patient roster would immediately contribute to the company's financial performance.

Exousia Health is also in the final stages of a due diligence review of two additional, significant contracts, which are expected to substantially increase monthly revenue. These contracts would generate revenue from both patient-doctor consultations and the markup on doctor-prescribed regimens.

"The telehealth market is experiencing rapid expansion, and this acquisition positions us to be a key player," said Matt Dwyer, President of Exousia Pro, Inc. "We project significant month-over-month revenue growth for Exousia Health, with the two large contracts being onboarded over 12 months to ensure a seamless transition for clients. This methodical approach will enable us to scale our operations effectively. We anticipate that Exousia Health will be our primary revenue driver, until Exousia AI begins to license its cancer therapy technology."

Mr. Dwyer added that the launch of Exousia Health is expected to include a third, synergistic revenue stream - the addition of a compounding pharmacy to its operations, allowing Exousia Health doctors to submit patient prescriptions directly to the company's pharmacy, thereby capturing additional revenue.

About the Telehealth Market

The telehealth market is a major sector of the global economy, with a projected market size exceeding $500 billion by 2030. Fueled by increasing consumer demand for convenient healthcare, advancements in technology, and favorable regulatory changes, telehealth has become an essential component of modern healthcare delivery.

About Us

Exousia Pro (formerly Marijuana, Inc.) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new ways to exploit the therapeutic potential of exosomes, initially focused on oncology. The company's patented manufacturing process utilizes plant-based materials to create exosomes used in a number of commercial applications, from dermatology to dentistry. The company's proprietary loading technology can infuse a range of molecules from drugs to DNA.

For more information, please visit: www.exousiapro.com

