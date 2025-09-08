T-Mobile International AG: When Disaster Hits, So Do Scams - Stay Alert and Stay Protected

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / T-Mobile International AG

Keep an eye out for natural disaster-related scams, and protect yourself and your loved ones with these safety tips

Natural disasters like wildfires, hurricanes, tornadoes and winter storms can bring visible danger and destruction - but don't overlook the hidden threats that can follow these devastating events. Bad actors often take advantage of people's tragedy, vulnerability and empathy, exploiting the chaos during and after disasters to target both those in need and those eager to help.

Scammers and fraudsters have a wide variety of tactics in their arsenal, like making deceptive calls, creating fake websites and sending malicious texts, emails and social media posts. Some will even go door-to-door impersonating government officials or disaster relief workers in an attempt to steal money meant for rebuilding lives, homes and communities.

Whether you live in a disaster-prone area or not, it's a good idea to familiarize yourself with the types of scams and fraudulent activity that can occur. Here are the main ones to know:

Contractor Fraud: Dishonest contractors demanding payment for repairs they never finish, inflating costs or delivering unsafe, poor-quality work.

Insurance Scams: Scammers impersonating insurance agents or adjusters, offering fake policies, charging inflated premiums or collecting personal information to commit identity theft.

Fake Offers of Aid: Criminals posing as government or relief agencies to trick people into sharing personal and financial information or paying fraudulent "application fees" - agencies like FEMA don't charge to apply.

Donation and Charity Scams: Bad actors posing as legitimate charities or relief organizations to steal money or personal information instead of helping disaster victims.

Awareness of these scams is key, but there are also simple steps you can take to protect yourself and avoid becoming a target:

Be careful with unsolicited messages: If you receive unexpected calls, texts or emails asking for money or personal information, do not respond or click on links. Instead, hang up, delete the message and contact the organization directly through an official website or phone number.

Approach door-to-door visits with caution: Always ask for official identification and verify credentials before allowing anyone inside your home. Legitimate FEMA inspectors and government workers will never demand cash, request sensitive financial information or pressure you into immediate payments.

Monitor accounts and freeze credit: Regularly check your bank accounts and statements for unauthorized transactions and activity and freeze your credit reports with all three credit bureaus to protect against identity theft.

Verify charities first: Research charities through trusted sources like Charity Navigator and donate directly to known organizations through their website.

Stay informed: Watch and read credible news sources to stay up-to-date about the latest scams and official disaster relief efforts.

Report scams and fraud: If you encounter suspicious activity - disaster-related or otherwise - file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and notify the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF).

In addition to taking these general precautions, look into tools your wireless provider offers to help block scammers and fraudsters. For example, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers have Scam Shield, a benefit included in customers' plans that automatically identifies possible scam calls at the network level and labels them as "Scam Likely" on your phone. Scam Block can be turned on to automatically block those calls by dialing #662# or through T-Mobile's T-Life app. You can also forward suspicious text messages to 7726.

Scammers count on chaos and confusion to succeed, but with awareness and proactive steps, you can protect yourself, your loved ones and your community from becoming their next target. For more information on how to protect yourself, visit T-Mobile's Privacy Center and the National Center for Disaster Fraud. And for more information on disaster preparedness, check out T-Mobile's Emergency Response Hub.

