

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis has issued a recall of 91,787 Jeep Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrid electric vehicles in the U.S. after regulators found a software defect that could cause sudden loss of propulsion and increase the risk of crashes. The recall affects model years 2022 through 2026.



The problem stems from the vehicle's hybrid control processor, which may misinterpret signals during resets of the battery pack control module microprocessor. This malfunction can trigger a shutdown in drive power without warning, the NHTSA said. Production of affected vehicles began in July 2021 and continued through August 2025, according to regulatory filings.



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US, a subsidiary of Stellantis, began investigating after receiving a preliminary request from NHTSA in May. By mid-August, the company had identified more than 500 service, customer, and field reports potentially linked to the defect, but said it had no evidence of crashes or injuries tied to the issue.



Approximately 3,500 vehicles in Canada and 1,800 in Mexico are also being recalled.



The recall comes shortly after Stellantis pulled back more than 219,000 vehicles in the U.S. for faulty rear-view cameras, underscoring continued regulatory scrutiny of its safety practices.



