Sandoz Group AG / Key word(s): Agreement
Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules
Basel, September 9, 2025 - Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in generic and biosimilar medicines, today announced that it has reached an agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Regeneron), to resolve all patent disputes between the two companies relating to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved Sandoz aflibercept biosimilar.
Sandoz received FDA approval of its aflibercept biosimilar Enzeevu on August 12, 2024. It has the same dosage form, route of administration, and presentation as the reference medicine. In addition, the FDA provisionally determined Enzeevu would be interchangeable with the reference medicine, as it is currently subject to an unexpired exclusivity for the first interchangeable biosimilar products.
Bringing biosimilar aflibercept to market further strengthens Sandoz leadership in ophthalmology in the US, expands its biosimilar portfolio, and advances the company's Purpose of pioneering access for patients, by providing affordable high-quality medicines.
About Enzeevu (aflibercept-abzv)
nAMD, also known as wet AMD, is a subtype of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which is a leading cause of vision impairment in patients 50 years of age or older in North America.[2]
The active ingredient in Enzeevu is aflibercept. Aflibercept is a recombinant fusion protein that binds to vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A) and placental growth factor (PlGF), inhibiting abnormal vessel growth. In patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), aflibercept is injected into the eye to improve visual acuity and inhibit disease progression.
SELECT IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
REFERENCES
*Eylea® is a registered trademark of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
DISCLAIMER
CONTACTS
Media release (PDF)
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sandoz Group AG
|Centralbahnstrasse 4
|4051 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.sandoz.com
|ISIN:
|CH1243598427
|Valor:
|124359842
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2194330
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2194330 09-Sep-2025 CET/CEST