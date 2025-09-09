Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.09.2025
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
WKN: 852608 | ISIN: SE0000108227 | Ticker-Symbol: SKFB
Tradegate
08.09.25 | 19:32
21,900 Euro
+0,14 % +0,030
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
09.09.2025 08:54 Uhr
122 Leser
Nomination Committee of AB SKF for the Annual General Meeting 2026

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the Nomination Committee Charter adopted at the Annual General Meeting, the members who, together with the Chair of the Board, constitute the Nomination Committee in preparation of the Annual General Meeting 2026 have been elected.

The Nomination Committee consists of:
Marcus Wallenberg, appointed by FAM
Henning Elmberger, appointed by Cevian Capital
Anders Algotsson, appointed by AFA Försäkring
Anders Jonsson, appointed by Skandia, and
Hans Stråberg, Chair of the Board

The Annual General Meeting of AB SKF will be held in Gothenburg on Tuesday, 21 April 2026.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may contact the Chair of the Board of AB SKF on e-mail: chair@skf.com.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; carl.bjernstam@skf.com
Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908072; sophie.arnius@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/nomination-committee-of-ab-skf-for-the-annual-general-meeting-2026,c4231514

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4231514/3655549.pdf

20250909 Nomination Committee of AB SKF for the Annual General Meeting 2026

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/gotahom-4jpg-png-highpreview-1278,c3467909

Götahom 4jpg png highpreview 1278

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nomination-committee-of-ab-skf-for-the-annual-general-meeting-2026-302550325.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
