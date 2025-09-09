Anzeige
WKN: A0X93V | ISIN: SE0002478776 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YC
Frankfurt
09.09.25 | 09:59
0,553 Euro
+2,60 % +0,014
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENZIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENZIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5880,66111:31
ACCESS Newswire
09.09.2025 11:26 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Senzime Welcomes New Japanese Guidelines on Neuromuscular Monitoring

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Senzime AB (publ) (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - today announced that the Japanese Society of Anesthesiology (JSA) has published updated clinical guidelines on neuromuscular monitoring. The 2025 revision builds on the guidelines last updated in 2019 and further strengthens the requirements for quantitative neuromuscular monitoring during anesthesia.

The updated 2025 anesthesia monitoring guidelines from JSA now state that neuromuscular blockade must be quantitatively assessed, and that before extubation, a Train-of-Four (TOF) ratio exceeding 0.9 must be confirmed using hand muscle responses. This represents a significant step up from the 2019 edition, which included more general recommendations on monitoring neuromuscular function.

"These new guidelines should accelerate adoption of neuromuscular monitoring and unlock further potential for us in the Japanese market. They are the result of comprehensive clinical evidence and reflect the global trend toward stricter and clearer recommendations for quantitative neuromuscular monitoring in the operating room. With TetraGraph already installed in hundreds of Japanese hospitals, this opens the door for higher monitor utilization and improved patient outcomes", said Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

The updated Japanese guidelines follow similar recommendations issued by leading anesthesia societies in many other countries. Historically, surveys suggest that Japanese physicians adhere closely to national guidelines - particularly in specialties where there is strong consensus and organizational oversight.

Since 2016, Senzime has a long-standing partnership with Fukuda Denshi in Japan, which is responsible for commercializing the TetraGraph system and the Fukuda HN-100 integrated NMT module based on TetraGraph technology. The Japanese market consists of approximately 15,000 operating rooms, with nearly 3 million major surgical procedures performed annually, representing a substantial potential for the TetraGraph system.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB
Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph® system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com .

Attachments

Senzime welcomes new Japanese guidelines on neuromuscular monitoring

SOURCE: Senzime



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/senzime-welcomes-new-japanese-guidelines-on-neuromuscular-monitoring-1070577

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
