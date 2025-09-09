Anzeige
WKN: A0ESW4 | ISIN: GB0002631041 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
09.09.2025 11:33 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Net Asset Value(s) 

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) 
Net Asset Value(s) 
09-Sep-2025 / 10:01 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
  
 
  
 
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
 
  
 
LEI: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590 
 
  
 
  
 
It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star 
Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management Limited, on 31 August 2025 were as 
follows: 
 
  
 
NAV per Share, cum income:     176.88p 
 
NAV per Share, ex income:     172.22p

Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited - Corporate Secretary

9 September 2025

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0002631041 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      NSI 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  401237 
EQS News ID:  2194904 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2194904&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2025 05:02 ET (09:02 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
