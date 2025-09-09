Relevant Gold Corp.: Sarah Weber Named Board Chair of Relevant Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Relevant Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) (the "Company" or "Relevant Gold") is pleased to announce that Sarah?Weber, P.Geo., has been appointed Independent Chair of the Board, effective immediately. Ms. Weber has served as an Independent Director of the Company since 2021.

As President and CEO of C3 Alliance Corp., Ms.?Weber brings more than 20 years of strategic advisory and consulting experience in the natural resource sector. She is widely recognized for building trusted, collaborative partnerships with Indigenous communities, industry stakeholders, governments, and NGOs.

With a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of British Columbia and an Executive MBA from the Beedie School of Business at Simon Fraser University, Ms.?Weber combines technical acumen with proven business leadership. Her track record of fostering transparent governance and advancing responsible resource development will enhance Relevant Gold's board oversight as the Company accelerates exploration and growth across its Wyoming portfolio.

Rob Bergmann, CEO and Director, commented: "Sarah has been an invaluable member of our board from the beginning, and we could not be more confident in her ability to guide our governance forward. Her strategic insight, deep industry experience, and principled leadership make her the ideal person to lead our board into this next phase."

Ms.?Weber remarked, "I am honored to assume the role of Chair. I look forward to supporting our strong management team and board colleagues as we advance Relevant Gold's exploration strategy, strengthen shareholder value, and continue building meaningful relationships with our local communities and partners."

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming - one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally. Founded by experienced exploration geologists, Relevant Gold is operated by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders.

