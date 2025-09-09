The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 09
The Diverse Income Trust plc
9thSeptember 2025
It is announced that at the close of business on 08thSeptember 2025 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
8th September 2025 110.33 per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 107.32 per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
9thSeptember 2025
