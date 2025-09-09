New Platform Centralizes, Automates, and Future-Proofs Certificate Lifecycle Management for Organizations of All Sizes

As digital ecosystems grow more complex and certificate lifecycles shorten, GMO GlobalSign, Inc., a global Certificate Authority (CA), today announced the launch of LifeCycleX, a powerful certificate lifecycle management solution designed to help organizations centralize, automate, and secure their digital certificate operations. LifeCycleX is the fifth Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) offering from GMO GlobalSign.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250909514622/en/

Leading Certificate Authority GMO GlobalSign introduces its fifth Certificate Lifecycle Management solution, LifeCycleX.

Built to scale for small businesses to large enterprises, LifeCycleX provides a unified platform to collect and manage digital certificates across diverse environments, including Microsoft CAs and EJBCA Open Source CAs. The platform simplifies discovery, issuance, renewal, and revocation of certificates-reducing the risk of outages and ensuring compliance with evolving security policies. LifeCycleX has a comprehensive API for simplified and automated certificate management, F5 and Netscaler device support and ability to manage and automate environments utilizing Kubernetes or Open Shift.

With a high number of certificates and the upcoming reduction in TLS certificate validity to 47 days by 2029, manual tracking of certificates is not only highly labor-intensive, but for many organizations untenable. Organizations worldwide will increasingly have a constant demand for the provisioning, tracking, management, renewal and auditing of their PKI requirements, and without a fully featured CLM such as LifeCycleX, they will struggle to manage this. Monitoring short life TLS certificates alone will require constant management and oversight even for organizations that utilize ACME. LifeCycleX addresses all of these needs by automating the discovery of existing certificates, maintaining inventory, enforcing renewal policies, automating provisioning and providing alerts and reports. It also removes the risk of expired certificates and frees security teams to focus on higher-value work.

"Organizations can no longer afford fragmented or manual approaches to certificate management. We also recognize that every customer's needs and environments are different," said Devan Rice, Product Manager, GMO GlobalSign. "LifeCycleX is a powerful addition to our range of CLM products. LifeCycleX empowers IT and security teams with the visibility, automation, and intelligence they need to stay ahead of certificate sprawl and compliance mandates."

Key Features and Benefits of LifeCycleX:

Centralized Certificate Inventory: Discover and manage all certificates across domains and remote networks in one place, giving CISO-level visibility into all machine identities.

Discover and manage all certificates across domains and remote networks in one place, giving CISO-level visibility into all machine identities. Multi-Platform CA Support: Compatible with all Microsoft CA versions and PrimeKey EJBCA.

Compatible with all Microsoft CA versions and PrimeKey EJBCA. Automated Workflows: Issue certificates via Active Directory templates to streamline operations and reduce human error.

Issue certificates via Active Directory templates to streamline operations and reduce human error. Proactive Alerts and Reporting: Receive expiration alerts, generate CSV reports, and log events for audit readiness.

Receive expiration alerts, generate CSV reports, and log events for audit readiness. PKI Health Monitoring: Visual dashboards highlight policy exceptions and compliance gaps.

Visual dashboards highlight policy exceptions and compliance gaps. Network Appliance Compatibility: Supports F5, NetScaler, and other appliances for broad integration.

As the industry prepares for shorter certificate validity periods, LifeCycleX helps organizations future-proof their infrastructure by enabling rapid, automated certificate rotation without compromising control or security. Organizations seeking to streamline certificate management and reduce operational risk can learn more about LifeCycleX by visiting https://www.globalsign.com/en/enterprise/management-automation/lifecyclex.

About GMO GlobalSign

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GMO GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. GMO GlobalSign is a subsidiary of GMO GlobalSign Holdings, K.K., a member of the Japan-based GMO Internet Group, has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250909514622/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations Contact

Amy Krigman

Director of Public Relations West Region

amy.krigman@globalsign.com