Sekur Private Data Ltd. Signs Distribution Agreement for Portugal, Republic of Ireland and Spain

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), a leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and private communications platform, is pleased to announce that it has signed a distribution agreement with Taxlibris, Lda., a Portuguese taxation and consultancy company, to promote the Sekur Swiss Hosted Privacy Communications Solutions in Portugal, the Republic of Ireland and Spain.

Taxlibris' targets are corporate entities in Portugal, the Republic of Ireland and Spain. Through Taxlibris, Sekur has a presence in three European countries and a vast network potential of corporate clients for its new Corporate and Premium solutions launching later this month. In addition to corporate clients, Taxlibris is also looking at potential Telecom partners for Sekur.

Cyberattacks targeting wealthy individuals, corporations and government officials have increased exponentially in the last six months alone, specifically Business Email Compromise or "BEC" attacks .

Sekur's platform is proprietary and hosted in Switzerland and offers a set of Communications Suite with countermeasures to these scenarios through its proprietary privacy platform for encrypted email, messaging and VPN for high value clients, such as C-level executives, government officials and global leaders. The platform is proprietary and hosted in Switzerland for optimal security and privacy compliance. It offers multiple privacy advantages, such as no contact or data mining, no location mining and secure and private communication within and outside of the Sekur network, offering privacy and security for both sender and recipient without divulging either phone number or identity, using its SekurSend and Chat by Invite features.

Pedro Texeira, CEO of Taxlibris stated, "Sekur is a suite of communication applications offering unmatched security and top-tier functionality. With the rapid erosion of privacy driven by the growing proliferation of threats and AI-based applications, organizations face increasing demands for reinforced cybersecurity solutions that ensure operational continuity without disruption. Sekur provides these solutions to both enterprises and governmental organizations. We believe in the strength and integrity of the product and are therefore committed to making every effort to promote it to its intended audience. We trust in this product because we are confident it will deliver real value to our clients."

Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur stated, "This new distribution agreement is the beginning of our foray in Europe and we believe Sekur can deliver the solutions to the large cybersecurity problems plaguing European companies. Our expansion through trusted distributors is part of our strategy to increase sales and bring more value to our shareholders. This is a perfect opportunity to increase Sekur's awareness as we are off grid, off big tech and we never data mine or location track your communications. Sekur is meant to protect against phishing, Business Email Compromise attacks, AI hacks, and chat and SMS hacks. "

Swiss Privacy Protection

Sekur's solutions are hosted exclusively in Switzerland, ensuring user data remains secure from external data access requests. Switzerland's robust Federal Act on Data Protection, in place since 1993, upholds strict privacy standards, prohibiting unauthorized data processing and protecting against the publication of information based on leaked "secret official discussions." This regulatory framework provides a unique level of data privacy protection, reinforcing Sekur's commitment to safeguarding user information.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications provider. offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, businesses and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With solutions such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides an accessible and reliable means of digital communication and data storage, grounded in Swiss privacy standards. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com , approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally. Sekur serves governments, businesses and consumers worldwide.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

