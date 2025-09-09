ZenaTech Inc.: ZenaTech Signs Offer to Acquire a Warehouse and Inventory Management Company with Established Long-Term US Defense Government Contracts, Accelerating DaaS Expansion on the East Coast

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2025, ZenaTech's East Coast DaaS footprint and capacity to serve government and defense agencies will be strengthened.

"This proposed acquisition represents another important step toward providing access to established US defense agency relationships, enabling increased capacity to deliver Drone as a Service or DaaS at scale to East Coast-based government and defense agency customers," said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. "This will also provide opportunities for our IQ Nano indoor inventory management drone, which we believe will help us move up the value chain as a full-spectrum partner in inventory management and logistics automation, driving expanded readiness, accuracy and operational capability to our armed forces."

The ZenaDrone IQ Nanois a tactical indoor drone engineered and designed for GPS-denied, confined, or high-risk environments where traditional systems and personnel face operational challenges. Engineered for precision, it automates inventory management by scanning barcodes or RFID tags in armories and warehouses, while seamlessly integrating with SAP-based systems for real-time NSN (National Stock Number) military stock tracking verification and cycle counts and eliminating human error. Equipped with HD/thermal imaging and LiDAR, and AI-powered anomaly detection, it also combines secure indoor surveillance and security of command centers, ammunition depots, and restricted zones, with stable hover capabilities, and obstacle avoidance.

ZenaTech has now completed eight acquisitions toward its goal of establishing 25 Drone as a Service locations by mid-year, 2026. The company's DaaS model provides flexible on-demand or convenient subscription-based access for business or government clients, to advanced drone services for surveying, inspections, power washing, maintenance, and more, eliminating the need to invest in drone hardware and software, pilots, maintenance, or regulatory compliance.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech(Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology solutions company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech's portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, precision, and cost savings. The Company operates through global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing its US DaaS business model and network of locations through acquisitions.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, process automation, and defense applications. Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nanoindoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the IQ Squareis an outdoor drone designed for land surveys and inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.

