DJ LIGHTON: Revenue for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025 

LIGHTON: Revenue for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025 
09-Sep-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release - Financial information 
 
Paris, 9 September 2025 
 
  
 
  
 
Revenue for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025 
 
  
 
  
 
LightOn (FR0013230950 - ALTAI), a leading European player in generative AI for businesses and the public sector, today 
published its revenue for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025. 
 
  
 
Major steps forward in terms of technology and business since the IPO 
 
Since its IPO in last November, LightOn has demonstrated its ability to transform the funding raised into tangible 
achievements by reaching several key milestones in the technological, commercial and human fields. 
 
On the technological level, Paradigm has integrated disruptive innovations such as agentic capabilities[1] or Visual 
RAG[2], positioning the platform among the most innovative solutions in terms of multimodal analysis and automation of 
complex tasks. These advances are part of a continuous innovation dynamic fed by open source research (with 
GTE-ModernColBERT[3] and Reason-ModernColBERT[4] in particular) and an active involvement in European digital 
sovereignty through the OpenEuroLLLM consortium[5]. 
 
Commercially, Europrop International[6], a strategic player in the defense sector, and LBP AM[7], a leading asset 
management company in Europe, have chosen the Paradigm solution and a partnership has been signed with Bearing Point[8] 
to meet the needs of the public sector. 
 
In terms of human resources, LightOn has increased its staff from 41 to 52 between the end of December 2024 and the end 
of June 2025. These hires focused primarily on engineering profiles, to maintain its cutting-edge technological 
excellence, and commercial functions, essential to support a growing demand from companies for its solutions and 
intensify the conquest of new customers in priority sectors. 
 
  
 
Revenue and annual recurring revenue (ARR[9]) at 30 June 2025 
 
At 30 June 2025, revenue amounted to EUR0.71 million, up +15%; it is mainly achieved in France. 
 
The sales of the Paradigm license, marketed since 2024, were multiplied by 5, thanks to the contracts signed in 2025 
and those signed last year fully contributing to the revenue for the first half of 2025. 
 
Sales of Forge-type services decreased during the first half of 2025, in line with the transition strategy towards a 
Saas model. 
 
                      
                               
 
Revenue                 06/2025    06/2024 
Non audited, in thousands of EUR 
 
 
Paradigm                655      136 
 
Services                22       56 
 
Licences                633      80 
 
Paradigm                53       452 
 
Services                53       452 
 
Licenses                0       0 
 
Other                  1       26 
 
Total Sales               709      614

During the first half of 2025, LightOn's commercial dynamism and growing interest in its Paradigm solution allowed for a growth of the commercial pipeline. The ARR, however, is still progressing weakly to reach EUR1.23 million at the end of June 2025.

This limited progression is explained by the sales cycle of the Paradigm license, which generally lasts several months, as part of calls for tenders or pilot phases, some of which were ongoing on 30 June 2025.

Outlook for the 2nd half of 2025

Since June 30, 2025, the commercial dynamic has already resulted in tangible results with the signing of 5 new contracts, allowing for an ARR of EUR1.51 million as of 31 August 2025.

The backlog in the ARR in the first half now makes it difficult to achieve the EUR6 million ARR target that was planned for 2025.

Given the current sales contacts, the ARR expected at the end of the year 2025 would be between EUR3 and EUR4 million, representing an increase from +156% to +241% compared to 31 December 2024.

About LightOn

Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public services.

LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company qualifies for PEA and PEA PME investment plans and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

To learn more: https://www.lighton.ai

Contacts 

SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN 
                      Investor Relations 
LIGHTON 
 
 
                      Benjamin LEHARI 
invest@lighton.ai 
 
 
                      lighton@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
KALAMARI 
 
                      SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN 
Media Relation               Financial Media Relations 
 
Maroua DERDEGA - +33 7 63 77 73 20     Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 
 
Emeline RÉTHORÉ - + 33 6 30 61 51 67    jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
lighton@kalamari.agency

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Press release dated 22 January 2025

[2] Press release dated 26 February 2025

[3] Press release dated 9 May 2025

[4] Press release dated 22 May 2025

[5] Press release dated 3 February 2025

[6] Press release dated 6 January 2025

[7] Press release dated 16 April 2025

[8] Press release dated 29 April 2025

[9] ARR: Annual Recurring Revenue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: LIGHTON_PR_Revenue_06.2025 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     LIGHTON 
         2 rue de la Bourse 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:    www.lighton.ai 
ISIN:      FR0013230950 
Euronext Ticker: ALTAI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   2195050 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2195050 09-Sep-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2195050&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
