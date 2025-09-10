Galderma marks the 10 th anniversary of its premium medical skincare brand Alastin with the launch of four core products in China, each formulated to support the skin's natural regenerative abilities to help with skin recovery before and after aesthetic procedures 1,2

As the demand for perioperative skincare accelerates, this expansion shows Galderma's commitment to delivering science-backed products that drive superior outcomes for even more patients3-6

Galderma (SIX: GALD) today announced the launch of four core Alastin products in China, marking the premium medical skincare brand's debut in one of the world's fastest growing aesthetic skincare markets.6-8 This is the first launch to feature Alastin by Galderma's new re-energized, premium look and feel, a bold evolution that reflects its leadership in perioperative skincare.

Alastin offers full-spectrum care for patients undergoing aesthetic procedures, from pre-treatment preparation to post-treatment recovery and at-home maintenance, supporting the skin's natural regenerative abilities to improve overall skincare results.1,2,9-13 With over 50 global dermatological publications and 22 patents, Alastin is strongly backed by science and is the number one peri-procedural skincare brand in the United States.14-16 This launch follows the strong growth of Alastin in other key markets and demonstrates Galderma's commitment to addressing the needs of patients with science-backed solutions.

"With Alastin by Galderma, we have a comprehensive perioperative solution to enhance skin recovery around aesthetic treatment and maintenance programs that bring together Galderma's leading expertise in Dermatological Skincare and Injectable Aesthetics. As the Asia-Pacific region's beauty and aesthetics market continues to grow at pace, we're proud to bring Alastin to patients in China who are seeking advanced solutions to support them in their aesthetic journeys."



ALAN D. WIDGEROW, MBBCH, MMED, FCS, FACS

CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER GALDERMA, HEAD SKIN SCIENCE

CENTER FOR INNOVATION, HEAD ALASTIN INNOVATIONS

Comprehensive perioperative solutions addressing growing needs

Four core Alastin products that cover all stages of the aesthetic treatment process will now be available in China, creating an integrated in-clinic and at-home skincare program:

Regenerating Skin Nectar to optimize visible treatment results 9

HA (Hyaluronic Acid) IMMERSE Serum to hydrate and support skin barrier repair 10

INhance Serum helps to enable quicker recovery after treatment with injectables, improving the appearance of the skin post-injection 11

Restorative Skin Complex to support aesthetic treatment results by helping to reduce the visible signs of aging12

This comprehensive perioperative series of regenerative skincare products advances aesthetic treatments from isolated procedures to full-spectrum management.1,2,9-12 It reflects Galderma's holistic approach to aesthetic care working across its Dermatological Skincare and Injectable Aesthetics portfolios to ensure that products complement each other, delivering seamless, science-backed solutions that elevate patient outcomes.1,2,9-13 Select products are powered by proprietary TriHex Technology to further enhance skin regeneration and recovery.1,2,13

China's medical aesthetics market is experiencing remarkable growth, and is projected to increase by up to 15% in the next decade.17 As aesthetic treatments become increasingly mainstream there is rising demand for perioperative skincare, with consumers willing to invest in advanced technologies and premium products to achieve optimal aesthetic outcomes.3-6,17 With its proven efficacy and full-spectrum approach to pre- and post-procedure care, as well as at-home maintenance, Alastin by Galderma is uniquely positioned to address this need.1,2,6-9

"We're seeing an incredible rise in demand for aesthetic procedures in China, and with that comes a growing need for effective perioperative skincare. Alastin by Galderma brings a scientifically advanced approach to skin recovery, and I'm excited to see Chinese patients gain access to products that can truly support their skin before and after treatment, and elevate their overall results."



PROFESSOR YANG BIN

DERMATOLOGY HOSPITAL OF SOUTHERN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY

CHINA

This launch marks ten years of pioneering innovation with Alastin, demonstrating Galderma's commitment to purposeful growth with the brand's refreshed premium look and feel, and entry into one of the fastest growing aesthetic skincare markets. Following strong growth in North America, Latin America, Australia, and the U.K. Ireland, Alastin is now undergoing rapid international expansion, offering its premium products to even more patients. By identifying emerging patient needs and delivering science-backed solutions, Galderma continues to shape the future of dermatology and elevate outcomes across the aesthetic journey.

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ the skin meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

