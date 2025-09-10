Scandinavian ChemoTech AB: ChemoTech Expands in Illinois as 8th Clinic within Major U.S. Veterinary Group Adopts TSE Technology

Scandinavian ChemoTech AB today announced that its veterinary subsidiary, VQ Animal Care Inc., has secured a new partnership in Illinois. With this latest order, the eighth clinic within one of the largest U.S. veterinary groups has now decided to implement the company's Tumor Specific Electroporation (TSE)-underscoring the accelerating nationwide adoption of ChemoTech's innovative oncology solution.



Expanding Options in Veterinary Oncology

An Illinois-based clinic has introduced ChemoTech's advanced Tumor Specific Electroporation (TSE) therapy-a minimally invasive treatment that enhances the impact of low-dose chemotherapy through gentle, dynamic electrical pulses. This patented approach gives veterinarians a powerful new tool for managing tumors while reducing damage to healthy tissue. For pets, the therapy offers shorter recovery times, fewer side effects, lower recurrence rates, and an improved quality of life.



Illinois: A Key Market for Oncology Pet Healthcare

Illinois is home to more than 12.5 million residents and a diverse community of pet owners. Approximately 48.6% of Illinois households own a pet. Nationally, about 44.5% of households own dogs and nearly 29% own cats, underscoring the importance of expanding advanced oncology treatment for small companion animals.

Danny Nesrallah, Head of Business Development North America at VQ Animal Care Inc. said:

"TSE often reduces the total cost of care by being less invasive, causing less tissue destruction, and requiring less aftercare. For clinics, it improves efficacy while lowering side effects and reducing follow-up care demands-enhancing the overall experience for both patients and their families. We are proud to see vetIQure TSE adopted by an eighth clinic within one of the largest veterinary groups in the United States. This milestone shows the growing trust in our technology and its potential to transform oncology care for pets."

For further information please contact:

Mohan Frick, CEO

Phone: +46 (0)10-218 93 00

E-mail: ir@chemotech.se

Scandinavian ChemoTech AB (publ)

ChemoTech is a Swedish medical technology company based in Lund that has developed a patented technology platform to offer cancer patients access to a new treatment alternative, Tumour Specific Electroporation (TSE), available for treatment of both humans and animals. There are a large number of cancer patients whose tumours for various reasons cannot be treated by conventional methods but where TSE can be a solution. Therefore, the company continuously evaluates new opportunities and areas of application for the technology. ChemoTech's shares (CMOTEC B) are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm and Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Read more at: www.chemotech.se.