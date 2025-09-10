SMX Public Limited: SMX Creates the Immutable Proof System Where Verification Pays Cash Dividends

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / The history of economic growth is often told through waves of efficiency. The steam engine extracted more work from coal, electrification powered entire industries, and the microchip condensed computation into silicon. Each of these shifts delivered not just incremental improvement but an economy-wide dividend, where productivity gains fueled investment, competitiveness, and prosperity. Today, a new kind of efficiency is emerging, one rooted not in how fast we can consume but in how effectively we can reuse. It is the age of material efficiency, and SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) is uniquely positioned and able to deliver it.

Material efficiency is more than recycling. It is the ability of countries and companies to recover value from the goods they already use, to prove the authenticity and recycled content of those goods, and to loop them back into the economy with confidence. That capability is not a fringe environmental issue.

It is becoming a macroeconomic driver that delivers cost savings, supply chain resilience, and investor favor. At a time when resource volatility and geopolitical uncertainty increasingly set the terms of trade, material efficiency represents a productivity revolution as profound as energy or data efficiency.

Turning Materials Into Data

SMX promotes this new era by turning materials into data. Its patented molecular markers are embedded directly into plastics, metals, textiles, and natural rubber, giving every item a scannable, tamper-resistant identity tied to a verified digital passport . That link follows goods from origin through use, recycling, and chemical transformation, proving recycled content, authenticity, and chain of custody in real time. The result is enforceable compliance, anti-counterfeiting, and true material efficiency that converts sustainability from promise to measurable value. For companies that adopt it, SMX's platform creates the most valuable form of proof: proof that their supply chains are both sustainable and secure.

That promise has now moved from concept to infrastructure. In collaboration with Singapore's national research powerhouse A*STAR, SMX has enabled the world's first country-backed plastics passport program. This is not a pilot or a corporate initiative confined to a single product line. It is national policy that embeds molecular markers into plastics at the point of production, creating a verifiable passport that accompanies each material through its entire lifecycle. That is made even more powerful by SMX's Plastic Cycle Token (PCT), a tradable instrument monetizing verified recycled inputs seamlessly across global markets. With Singapore leading the charge, the world is witnessing how material efficiency can be operationalized at scale, and how a nation can leverage it into a first-mover advantage.

The dividend is clear. For companies, being able to prove recycled content and chain of custody creates a compliance premium. Instead of treating regulation as a cost, proof becomes a tradable asset that protects brand equity, unlocks market access, and attracts ESG-oriented capital. For countries, the ability to reduce waste, lower import dependency, and strengthen domestic resource loops creates a resilience dividend. Every ton of plastic that is recovered and reused is one less ton imported, taxed, or lost to incineration. For investors, material efficiency signals an entirely new category of value creation, one that echoes the early days of carbon markets but with far more tangible proof and economic impact.

A Plastics Passport Blueprint

The Singapore model matters not just for its own borders but for what it represents regionally and globally. ASEAN alone generates a plastics market worth more than S$4.2 billion annually, much of it underserved by current recycling frameworks. By demonstrating a system that works, Singapore is providing a playbook for replication across the region and beyond. The architecture is not another set of voluntary pledges but a verified reporting system underpinned by SMX's molecular technology. That makes it credible, scalable, and investable.

Material efficiency is not charity. It is productivity. Just as energy efficiency lowered costs for manufacturers and data efficiency unleashed the digital economy, material efficiency is poised to reshape the competitiveness of companies and countries. Those that can prove what they recover and reuse will enjoy lower costs, stronger supply resilience, and preferential access to capital. Those who cannot will fall behind. That is the nature of dividends: they reward those who position themselves early and compound over time.

SMX has positioned itself as both the enabler and the architect of this shift. By embedding proof at the molecular level, it is providing the rails on which entire markets can run. Singapore has provided the first national case study of what that looks like in practice. Together, they are demonstrating that material efficiency is not an aspiration but a system that delivers measurable dividends.

The lesson is simple but profound. Material efficiency is not about doing less. It is about getting more from what we already have. That shift redefines the growth equation for companies, investors, and, yes, nations. Singapore may be the first to prove it, but with SMX's technology, it will not be the last. Those who understand the dividend will seize the advantage. Those who do not will be left paying the cost.

References

Singapore Statutes Online. Environmental Public Health (Public Cleansing) Regulations - Incineration gate-fee schedule; revised 2024.

National Environment Agency (NEA). "New Licensing Regime for General Waste Disposal Facilities." Technical brief & dialogue-session slides; 2024.

Nasdaq.com. "SMX Announces Planned Launch of World's First Plastic Cycle Token." Press release; 2024.

Yahoo! Finance. "SMX Plastic Cycle Token Is a Functional Market-Driven Solution…" News article; 2024.

National Environment Agency (NEA). Mandatory Packaging Reporting portal. Accessed 5 August 2025.

Los Angeles Tribune. "Carbon Credits Had Their Day… Now the SMX Plastic Cycle Token…" Feature article; 2025.

National Environment Agency (NEA). Refuse Collection Fees for Households. Revised 2024; accessed 5 August 2025.

National Environment Agency (NEA). Waste & Recycling Statistics 2014 - 2023. Singapore: NEA; 2024.

Shunpoly.com. "How Much Plastic Is Wasted Each Year in Singapore?" Accessed 5 August 2025.

National Environment Agency (NEA). Waste-Statistics & Overall Recycling (interactive dashboard). Updated 2024; accessed 5 August 2025.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of gold, steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EMAIL: info@securitymattersltd.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-creates-the-immutable-proof-system-where-verification-pays-c-1071037