Exousia Pro, Inc.: Exousia Pro Files Provisional Patent for Novel Extracellular Vesicle Loading Method, Tapping into Multi-Billion Dollar Markets

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Exousia Pro, Inc. (OTCPINK:MAJI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and innovator in exosome-based therapies, today announced a key strategic milestone towards expanding its commercial footprint and building significant shareholder value. The company has filed a new Provisional Patent (#63/877,517) that embodies a groundbreaking method for loading Extracellular Vesicles (EVs). This technological innovation is poised to give the company a significant competitive advantage.

The new provisional patent, which will be utilized under the company's Exousia Health division, covers a novel process for encapsulating active compounds into tiny, naturally-secreted vesicles known as exosomes. This method is designed to enhance loading efficiency and improve the stability and delivery of therapeutic agents. This technology has wide-ranging applications across three enormous markets:

Pharmaceuticals: The global pharmaceutical market is a multi-trillion dollar industry, with an estimated size of $1.77 trillion in 2025 .

Nutraceuticals: The global nutraceuticals market is valued at over $500 billion in 2025 .

Cosmetics: The global cosmetics market is also a multi-billion dollar industry, valued at over $450 billion in 2025.

"The filing of this provisional patent marks a pivotal moment for Exousia Pro, as it represents one of two new patent-ready technologies we have in development," said Matt Dwyer, President of Exousia Pro, Inc. "This proprietary technology is a critical asset that will provide us with a powerful market edge. It will enable us to develop and introduce new, innovative products with enhanced efficacy for our growing patient base within Exousia Health, and beyond. We are actively preparing to file for trademarks on several new products that will leverage this loading method, further expanding our revenue opportunities and bringing tangible value to our shareholders."

Exousia Pro (formerly Marijuana, Inc.) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new ways to exploit the therapeutic potential of exosomes, initially focused on oncology.The company's patented manufacturing process utilizes plant-based materials to create exosomes used in a number of commercial applications, from dermatology to dentistry. The company's proprietary loading technology can infuse a range of molecules from drugs to DNA.

For more information, please visit: www.exousiapro.com

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Exousia Pro, Inc.'s forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the parties' future level of business. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of Exousia Pro, Inc., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

