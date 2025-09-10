CleanCore Solutions: CleanCore's Treasury Strategy, Validated by Robinhood Partnership, Signals a New Era in Balance Sheet Management

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Corporate innovation usually starts with products. But every so often, it shows up in how a company manages its financial foundation. That is the approach CleanCore Solutions (NYSE America:ZONE) has taken in 2025, pairing its breakthrough cleaning systems with an innovative and forward-thinking treasury model that is already attracting validation from major financial platforms.

CleanCore is already proven in the physical world. Its patented aqueous ozone technology transforms simple water and oxygen into an EPA-approved cleaning solution powerful enough to replace toxic chemicals across schools, healthcare facilities, food service operations, and logistics hubs. With each deployment of its Fill Stations, Power Caddies, and MiniCaddy systems, the company is scaling safer, more sustainable cleaning. Recent wins, from a GSA contract that opened the door to federal agencies, to an international expansion through the Sanzonate Europe acquisition, to its first major airport deployment, show that adoption is accelerating.

The momentum carried into June 2025, when CleanCore closed a multi-million-dollar contract with one of the world's largest logistics companies. The rollout, covering more than 1,000 U.S. facilities, validated that the company's technology works at scale in some of the most demanding environments in the economy. For fiscal 2025, CleanCore reported $2.07 million in revenue, a 29% increase year over year, and delivered its first U.S. quarter with more than $1 million in sales. These numbers confirmed what the customer list was already signaling: CleanCore is no longer an early-stage story. It is a company scaling into mainstream markets.

A Forward-Looking Flexible Treasury Model

Yet CleanCore's most transformative decision may have come in September 2025, when the company redefined its balance sheet strategy by introducing a digital treasury model. Two milestones stood out. First, CleanCore announced that it is actively building a capital reserve position designed for long-term scale. Second, it secured a high-profile partnership with Robinhood, which will act as custodian of this new treasury. That partnership provided external validation that CleanCore's financial innovation is more than an experiment; it is a structured strategy backed by institutions that understand the importance of trust and transparency.

To traditionalists, this move may appear radical. Why would an industrial cleaning company, known for servicing hospitals, airports, and schools, put such emphasis on treasury innovation? The answer is the same as with its earlier contrarian moves: to get ahead of trends that are moving from ridicule to recognition. Just as CleanCore was early to chemical-free cleaning, it is now positioning itself as a first mover in treasury strategy.

This pairing tells a consistent story. Aqueous ozone eliminates the inefficiencies and risks of chemical cleaning, and a digital-first treasury removes the constraints of outdated reserves. In both cases, the company is replacing legacy systems with smarter, future-ready alternatives.

Progressive Posture In Operations and Balance Sheet Management

What makes this story stand out is the parallel between the operating business and the balance sheet. The cleaning technology is addressing global demands for healthier, more sustainable solutions, and the treasury model is addressing the growing need for balance sheets that are more adaptive and strategic. Few companies in the small-cap space are attempting to innovate on both fronts at the same time. Fewer still are managing to execute both sides in parallel.

The lesson here is clear. CleanCore is proving that small-cap companies do not need to follow the old playbook. They can innovate in both their products and their financial strategies. They can win contracts in hospitals, airports, and logistics hubs while also setting new standards in treasury management. And in doing so, they can demonstrate that innovation in the industrial economy is not limited to the factory floor.

