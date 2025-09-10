Anzeige
WKN: 938282 | ISIN: FR0004050250
Frankfurt
10.09.25
39,200 Euro
-0,76 % -0,300
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEURONES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEURONES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,60041,50018:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2025
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEURONES: Neurones: 6.3% net profit in 1st half 2025

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 1st half 2025 results Nanterre, September 10, 2025 (after trading)

6.3% net profit in 1st half 2025

(in millions of euros)H1 20242024H1 2025 *
Revenues402.4810.4424.3
Business operating profit **40.5 (10.1%)84.1 (10.4%)37.4 (8.8%)
Operating profit37.1 (9.2%)77.9 (9.6%)33.1 (7.8%)
Net financial profit4.710.24.8
Income tax(12.6)(24.9)(11.1)
Net profit after tax29.2 (7.3%)63.2 (7.8%)26.8 (6.3%)
of which, group share24.552.522.7
Net cash excluding financial debt ***256.9319.5282.2
Staff at end of period (ppl)7,0017,0877,264

* Financial statements as of June 30, 2025, approved by the Board of Directors on September 10.
** Before cost of bonus shares.
*** Excluding IFRS16 lease liabilities.

Achievements

As previously announced, the Group posted growth of 5.4% in the first half of the year (including 4.6% with constant structures), despite an unfavorable economic environment.

At the end of the first half-year:

  • operating profit was confirmed at 7.8% after new social security and tax charges (approximately 0.4% of revenues). It mainly reflects pressure on gross margins (price pressure, slight increase in inter-contract periods, etc.);

  • net profit, group share, amounted to 5.3% of revenues;

  • net cash (excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities) increased by €25.3 million compared to June 30, 2024.

Outlook

In a persistently uncertain climate, NEURONES confirms its latest forecasts for the full year:

  • revenues of nearly €850 million,
  • operating profit of approximately 8%.

About NEURONES
With over 7,250 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Julia Philippe-Brutin
Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03

jpbrutin@oconnection.fr (mailto:jpbrutin@oconnection.fr)


NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net (mailto:rp@neurones.net)
Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net (mailto:investisseurs@neurones.net)

Attachment

  • neurones-first-half-2025-results (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/482ccb00-3b43-4ec5-886e-d5938559d3bc)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
