NEURONES: Declaration of transactions on treasury shares (October 13 to 17, 2025)

Nanterre, October 21, 2025

Declaration of transactions on treasury shares

(period from 13 to 17 October 2025)

As part of the share buyback program authorized by the General Meeting of June 5, 2025, NEURONES made the following purchases between October 13 and 17, 2025 (ISIN code FR0004050250):

Day Total daily volume

(in number of shares) Weighted average price

(unit daily) 10/16/2025 10,000 €38.05 10/17/2025 489 €38.10 Total 10,489

As of October 17, 2025, excluding the liquidity contract, NEURONES now holds 10,489 of the 24,328,716 shares comprising the company's capital (i.e., 0.04%).

All press releases relating to the share buyback program are published in the "Regulated Information" section (under "Weekly declarations of the share buyback transactions" and "Share buyback programs") of the company's website.

About NEURONES

With over 7,250 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris



