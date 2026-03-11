Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938282 | ISIN: FR0004050250 | Ticker-Symbol: NE9
Stuttgart
11.03.26 | 17:46
34,750 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEURONES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEURONES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,70035,75018:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.03.2026 17:46 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEURONES: Net profit, Group share stable in 2025

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 2025 annual results Nanterre, March 11, 2026 (after trading)

Net profit, Group share stable in 2025

Financial statements at December 31 (1)20242025
Revenues810.4857.2
Business operating profit (2)84.1 (10.4%)82.1 (9.6%)
Operating profit77.9 (9.6%)75.6 (8.8%)
Financial profit/loss10.29.5
Income tax(24.9)(23.2)
Net profit63.2 (7.8%)61.9 (7.2%)
- of which, group share52.552.1
Free cash flow (3)74.662.2
Net cash net of financial debt (4)319.5336.6
Staff at year-end7,0877,208

(1) In millions of euros, 2025 financial statements approved by the Board of Directors on March 11, 2026.
(2) Before cost of bonus shares
(3) Cash flow from operational activities, plus financial profit and less net industrial investments.
(4) Excluding IFRS16 lease liabilities.

Achievements

NEURONES enjoyed another year of growth in 2025 (+ 5.8%, including + 5.1% organic growth), compared with a decline (- 1.8%) in the Consulting and Digital Services market.

A return to normal operating profitability in the second half of the year, along with a secure financial result, meant that the net profit, group share or the year remained relatively stable.

Free cash flow was satisfactory, with working capital requirements under control (+ €5.3 million) and capital expenditure (Capex) at a fairly low level (€10.3 million, mainly allocated to the group's sovereign and secure cloud platform). Net cash increased to €336.6 million (€14 per share).

Outlook

With promising underlying trends (AI, data, cloud, cybersecurity, digital), NEURONES is approaching 2026 with confidence, ready to continue its profitable growth trajectory. The 2026 forecasts will be announced, as usual, when the first-quarter revenue figures are published (May 6, after the market closes).

At the Shareholders' Meeting on June 4, for the 2025 financial year, a dividend increase of + 7.7% will be proposed (€1.4 per share compared to €1.3 last year).

About NEURONES
With over 7,300 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, embrace AI, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment A - NRO) - Euronext Tech Leaders - DSS - PEA-PME eligible
www.neurones.net

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Julia Philippe-Brutin
Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03

jpbrutin@oconnection.fr


NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net
Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net

Attachment

  • neurones-2025-annual-results

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.