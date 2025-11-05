Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.11.2025
NEURONES: Organic growth up 5.1% in 3rd quarter 2025

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 3rd quarter 2025 revenues Nanterre, November 5, 2025 (after trading)

Organic growth up 5.1% in 3rd quarter 2025

(not audited, in millions of euros)20242025growthof which organic
3rd quarter revenues196.7207.9+ 5.7%+ 5.1%
Total as at the end-September599.1632.2+ 5.5%+ 4.7%

Achievements

In a declining French market, NEURONES has continued its momentum in the third quarter, in line with the start of the year.

Growth is particularly strong in the areas of Data & AI, digital projects, ITSM (Service Now) assignments and Business Process Management.

Turnover remained at a low level.

At 9.6% of revenues, the operating margin for the third quarter was up compared to the first half of the year. For the first nine months, it stood at 8.4%*.

Outlook

Given the improvement seen in the 3rd quarter, the group is now targeting annual revenues in excess of €850 million and operating profit of at least 8% for the full year.

* unaudited and after inclusion of 0.9% expenses related to bonus shares.

About NEURONES
With 7,300 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment A - NRO) - Euronext Tech Leaders - DSS - PEA-PME eligible
www.neurones.net

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Julia Philippe-Brutin
Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03

jpbrutin@oconnection.fr


NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net
Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net

