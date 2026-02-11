Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938282 | ISIN: FR0004050250 | Ticker-Symbol: NE9
Stuttgart
11.02.26 | 17:31
36,400 Euro
-6,19 % -2,400
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEURONES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEURONES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,40039,45017:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.02.2026 17:46 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEURONES: 5.1% organic growth in 2025

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 2025 annual revenues Nanterre, February 11, 2026 (after trading)

5.1% organic growth in 2025

(being audited, in € millions)20242025Growthof which organic
4rd quarter revenues211.3225+ 6.5%+ 6.2%
Annual revenues810.4857.2+ 5.8%+ 5.1%

Achievements

NEURONES closes the financial year with annual revenue of €857.2 million, exceeding its expectations.

Growth is driven by digital and data projects (double-digit growth), while AI-related activities confirm a promising upward trend.

With its decentralized and responsive structure, the group took advantage of an environment that became more favorable at the end of the year.

Operating profit thus improved significantly, rising from 7.8% (in H1) to 9.8%* (in H2). For the full year, it stood at 8.8%*, exceeding the latest estimates.

To support this momentum, the average workforce grew by 280 people in 2025.

The full final annual results will be published on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, after the stock exchange closes.

Outlook

In a market that is expected to be more buoyant, forecasts for the current year will be announced, as usual, along with the Group's Q1 revenues.

* being audited.

About NEURONES
With close to 7,300 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt AI and new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment A - NRO) - Euronext Tech Leaders - DSS - PEA-PME eligible
www.neurones.net

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Julia Philippe-Brutin
Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03

jpbrutin@oconnection.fr


NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net
Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net

Attachment

  • neurones-2025-annual-revenues

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.