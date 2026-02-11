NEURONES: 5.1% organic growth in 2025

PRESS INFORMATION

Heading: 2025 annual revenues Nanterre, February 11, 2026 (after trading)

5.1% organic growth in 2025

(being audited, in € millions) 2024 2025 Growth of which organic 4rd quarter revenues 211.3 225 + 6.5% + 6.2% Annual revenues 810.4 857.2 + 5.8% + 5.1%

Achievements

NEURONES closes the financial year with annual revenue of €857.2 million, exceeding its expectations.

Growth is driven by digital and data projects (double-digit growth), while AI-related activities confirm a promising upward trend.

With its decentralized and responsive structure, the group took advantage of an environment that became more favorable at the end of the year.

Operating profit thus improved significantly, rising from 7.8% (in H1) to 9.8%* (in H2). For the full year, it stood at 8.8%*, exceeding the latest estimates.

To support this momentum, the average workforce grew by 280 people in 2025.

The full final annual results will be published on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, after the stock exchange closes.

Outlook

In a market that is expected to be more buoyant, forecasts for the current year will be announced, as usual, along with the Group's Q1 revenues.

* being audited.

About NEURONES

With close to 7,300 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt AI and new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment A - NRO) - Euronext Tech Leaders - DSS - PEA-PME eligible

www.neurones.net



Press Relations:

O'Connection

Julia Philippe-Brutin

Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03



jpbrutin@oconnection.fr





NEURONES

Matthieu Vautier

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

rp@neurones.net

Investor Relations:

NEURONES

Paul-César Bonnel

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

investisseurs@neurones.net



Attachment