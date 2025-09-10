Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
WKN: 922557 | ISIN: CH0012100191 | Ticker-Symbol: TEN
Tradegate
10.09.25 | 16:31
164,50 Euro
+0,18 % +0,30
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TECAN GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECAN GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
164,50165,2018:05
164,40165,1017:59
Tecan Group AG: Tecan announces change of leadership in the Partnering Business division

Männedorf, Switzerland, September 10, 2025 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today announced a change of leadership in its Partnering Business division.
Ralf Griebel, who has served as Head of the Partnering Business division and as a member of the Management Board since April 2020, will be leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities.
The Board of Directors and CEO Monica Manotas thank Ralf Griebel for his strong engagement and important contributions in developing Tecan's Partnering Business and wish him all the best for the future.

Monica Manotas will assume interim leadership of the Partnering Business division, taking this as an opportunity to work more closely with the business.

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people's lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2024, Tecan generated sales of CHF 934 million (USD 1,062 million; EUR 984 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

For further information:

Tecan Group
Martin Brändle
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR
Tel. +41
www.tecan.com

Attachment

  • Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/32e64526-7a74-453b-821d-f7b1b2938f38)

