Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
WKN: A0ESW4 | ISIN: GB0002631041 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
10.09.2025 19:09 Uhr
253 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

New Star Investment Trust PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
10-Sep-2025 / 17:38 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
 
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS 
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                               Mr John Duffield 
         
 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                          Director 
         
 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment                  Initial 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                               New Star Investment Trust PLC 
 
b)      LEI                                213800RT2OZF83G5N590 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                        Ordinary shares 
 
                                          
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                        
 
 
                                        ISIN: GB0002631041 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction                     Share purchase 
 
                                        Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                      GBP1.159     545,000

d) Aggregated information GBP631,655.00

e) Date of the transaction 10 September 2025

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

For further information, please contact: 

Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited    cosec-uk@apexgroup.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0002631041 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      NSI 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  401484 
EQS News ID:  2195926 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2195926&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2025 12:38 ET (16:38 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
