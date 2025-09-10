New Star Investment Trust PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) Director/PDMR Shareholding 10-Sep-2025 / 17:38 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mr John Duffield 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name New Star Investment Trust PLC b) LEI 213800RT2OZF83G5N590 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB0002631041 b) Nature of the transaction Share purchase Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP1.159 545,000

d) Aggregated information GBP631,655.00

e) Date of the transaction 10 September 2025

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

For further information, please contact:

Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited cosec-uk@apexgroup.com

