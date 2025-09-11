

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi said the FDA has granted fast track designation to SAR402663, an investigational one-time intravitreal gene therapy for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration. Sanofi is currently evaluating SAR402663 in a phase 1/2 for the treatment of patients with neovascular AMD. SAR402663 delivers genetic material encoding soluble FLT01 designed to inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor.



The fast-track designation process aims to facilitate the development and expedite the review of medicines to treat serious conditions and fill unmet medical need.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News