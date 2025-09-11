Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - Republic Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM0) (WKN: A41AYF) (the "Company" or "Republic") is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with FalconX, a notable digital asset prime brokerage, to provide ETH liquidity and execution support for Republic's validator infrastructure, which underpins its attestation services.

Republic is currently building out its attestation platform, which will allow enterprises and institutions to issue and verify digital proofs anchored to the Ethereum blockchain. To power this system, the Company is establishing an ETH-denominated treasury, which will serve as the operational fuel required to activate validators and sustain attestation services. Validators propose blocks, confirm transactions, and generate attestations-cryptographic signatures that can be applied across industries such as healthcare, financial services, compliance, and supply chain management.

Under this partnership, Republic will leverage FalconX's institutional-grade trading infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and risk management expertise to ensure efficient, compliant, and cost-effective deployment of its ETH treasury into validator operations. The Company anticipates that FalconX's institutional footprint and scale will help Republic's ETH treasury operations align with market best practices as it transitions from development into full-scale commercial deployment.

"FalconX is recognized as a trusted institutional partner in digital assets, and this collaboration underscores our commitment to building with transparency, discipline, and market credibility," said Daniel Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Republic. "By combining our proposed ETH-backed attestation model with FalconX's expertise, we are laying the foundation for a platform that connects traditional institutions to Ethereum's growth while ensuring sustainable, service-based revenues."

This partnership represents a key milestone in Republic's roadmap. While the Company is actively preparing its validator infrastructure and bringing its attestation platform to market, the Company's strategic collaborations will be critical to ensuring its technology, capital base and partnerships align with institutional standards. Together, Republic and FalconX aim to accelerate the adoption of verifiable, on-chain trust solutions across regulated sectors worldwide.

Agreement with Machai Capital Inc.

Further to the Company's news release dated September 4, 2025, the Company has entered into a digital marketing services agreement with Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") effective September 4, 2025. Machai is located at 101 - 17565 - 58 Avenue, Surrey, BC, V3S 4E3. Email: suneal@machaicapital.com; phone +1 604-375-0084. Suneal Sandhu is the sole owner and director of Machai.

About Republic Technologies Inc.

Republic Technologies is a publicly traded technology company integrating Ethereum infrastructure into the global economy. Backed by an ETH-denominated treasury, we operate proprietary validator and attestation networks to safeguard data integrity for universal applications.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: the anticipated benefits and goals of the Company's partnership with FalconX, the development and deployment of the Company's attestation platform, the anticipated applications and benefits of the Company's attestation platform and the scaling of the Company's operations.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, that the Company will realize the anticipated benefits and goals of its partnership with FalconX, the Company will develop and deploy its attestation platform, the Company's attestation platform will yield the anticipated benefits and applications and the Company will scale its operations as currently contemplated.

Additionally, forward-looking statements involve a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: the Company will be unable to realize the anticipated benefits and goals of its partnership with FalconX, the Company will not develop and commercially deploy its attestation platform, the Company's attestation platform will not yield the anticipated benefits and applications and the Company will be unable to scale its operations as currently contemplated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this press release. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise, to you or any person resulting from the use of the information in this press release by you or any of your representatives or for omissions from the information in this press release.

