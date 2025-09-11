Cabka N.V.: Cabka and Renewi launch the Eco CP3 Pallet: Proving the power of collaboration for plastics circularity

Amsterdam, 11 September 2025 - Cabka N.V., a leader in transforming hard-to-recycle plastic waste into reusable transport packaging, and Renewi, a leading waste-to-product company, are proud to announce their strategic collaboration to launch the Eco CP3 pallet - a durable, recyclable, and cost efficient solution made from 100% recycled polyethylene (PE) plastics sourced from Renewi.

This partnership brings together Renewi's expertise in sustainable waste management and Cabka's innovation in recycled plastic engineering to deliver a new generation of reusable transport solutions. The Eco CP3 pallet is designed to be reused more than 25 times, making it a genuinely circular option in a segment dominated by single-use and virgin materials.

"This collaboration shows how circular thinking and action lead to concrete results: lower costs and a more sustainable product," says Jan Pedro Vis, Vice President Materials at Renewi. "In a market where virgin plastic is still often the preferred choice, we are proving that quality and circularity can indeed go hand in hand."

"This product development partnership is yet another success story in Cabka's continuous efforts to make plastics more circular," added Naiara Lorono, Chief Sales Officer at Cabka. "It underlines that with collaboration across the value chain, truly sustainable solutions can be established."

A closed-loop system with real impact

The Eco CP3 pallet is produced in the "Renewi blue" livery, making it easily recognizable as a high-quality recycled product. It is used by Renewi to transport its recycled regrind to Cabka for pallet production. Worn-out pallets are fully recycled into new ones or repurposed for other high-quality products as they are not black and thus infrared detectable. Thanks to this closed-loop system, the investment pays off after only four uses.

The pallet meets high quality standards, such as greater impact resistance and improved stackability, enabled by Cabka's advanced material processing technology and Renewi's high-quality PE feedstock. Renewi's advanced plastics sorting facility in Eindhoven achieves a polymer purity of at least 95%, demonstrating that high-quality recycling of rigid plastics is technically feasible and contributes significantly to CO2 reduction.

Driving circularity forward, collaborating for a cleaner tomorrow

Although the market has temporarily shifted in favour of virgin plastic, Cabka and Renewi are staying the course on circularity. By advancing the Eco CP3 pallet -a 100?% recycled, reusable solution-they show that a truly circular supply chain is not only possible but can compete with conventional materials.

While European policy makers continue to push for a transition to a circular economy, Cabka and Renewi are already delivering tangible solutions that reduce environmental impact and improve financial outcomes. By reducing dependence on imported raw materials and mitigating risks tied to virgin plastics, this collaboration sets a precedent for sustainable innovation.

###

About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play waste-to-product company that gives new life to used materials, helping build a clean and circular economy. In FY25, we returned 6.4 million tonnes of low-carbon circular materials to the market, avoided over 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions, and reached a recycling rate of 66.21%. Our certified secondary raw materials power local industry and reduce reliance on virgin resources.

With over 6,000 employees and +/- 120 sites across Europe, we operate close to our customers, and at scale. Using advanced technology, we recover maximum value from waste and help organisations meet their circular goals.

About Cabka

Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), like pallets- and large container solutions enhancing logistics chain sustainability. ECO product are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.

Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach closing the loop from waste, to recycling, to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity of making maximum use bringing recycled plastics back in the production loop at attractive returns. Cabka is fully equipped to exploit the full value chain from waste to end-products.

Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.

