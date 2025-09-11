AAC Clyde Space AB: AAC Clyde Space: YMIR-1 mission objectives successfully validated

2025-09-11 AAC Clyde Space AB (publ)

AAC Clyde Space, together with its AOS consortium partners Saab TransponderTech and ORBCOMM, today announces that the mission objectives for the YMIR-1 satellite have been successfully achieved. The mission has now proven that ships can both send and receive data via satellite anywhere on the globe, marking a major step towards safer and more efficient maritime operations. AAC Clyde Space continues to operate YMIR-1 in space, delivering AIS data while the satellite also demonstrates space-based VDES technology for use in future international programmes.

Between August 2024 and February 2025, YMIR-1 successfully demonstrated bi-directional VDES communication in orbit, using both uplink and downlink channels. A highlight came in February 2025, when the satellite broadcast an S-124 Navigational Warning from orbit to vessels including the Stena Germanica, as well as to Saab's ground facility in Linköping, Sweden. Further tests have since confirmed that the system can deliver such safety messages with robust performance in real time.

"YMIR-1 is a landmark achievement for the future of maritime operations worldwide. It proves that space-based VDES is real, it works, and it can scale. We're proud to have designed and built this satellite in Sweden, demonstrating the power of innovation when public ambition meets engineering excellence," says Luis Gomes, CEO of AAC Clyde Space.

"The transition to VDES represents more than just compliance; it's an opportunity to shape a more connected, safer, and smarter maritime domain - powered by TransponderTech's world-class VDES payload, delivering unmatched performance for both VDES and AIS," says Johanna Gustafsson, CEO of Saab TransponderTech.

"The success of YMIR-1 is more than a technological milestone - it's a real-world game changer. By enabling secure, global VDES connectivity, we're unlocking faster emergency response, more efficient vessel routing, and smarter logistics across oceans. ORBCOMM is proud to support this mission and help shape a future where every ship, no matter how remote, stays connected and informed in real time," says Greg Flessate, SVP & GM, AIS & Maritime Data Services, ORBCOMM.

With the mission objectives validated, YMIR-1 positions space-based VDES as a pioneering capability, ready to support future international programmes. In 2028, VDES will be included in the International Maritime Organization's SOLAS Convention, marking an important step in its recognition as a core element of future global shipping.

ABOUT YMIR-1

YMIR-1 is the world's first satellite ever to demonstrate two-way VDES communication from space. Built in Uppsala, Sweden, it was designed and is operated by AAC Clyde Space. Consortium partner Saab TransponderTech provided the advanced R6 VDES payload and ORBCOMM was responsible for data integration. The mission has also been supported by the Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket).

ABOUT VHF Data Exchange System (VDES)

VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) is a new global standard for maritime communication, approved by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for inclusion in SOLAS Chapter V from 2028. It builds on AIS (Automatic Identification System) but adds secure, two-way communication and greater bandwidth, enabling vessels to not only receive but also send data anywhere on the globe.

With VDES, ships can receive real-time navigational warnings and safety information, improve routing and logistics, and share critical data even in remote areas. The technology supports faster emergency response, enhanced safety at sea and reduced environmental impact through more efficient operations.

For more information:

Håkan Tribell, Director of Marketing and Communications

e-mail: investor@aac-clydespace.com, phone: +46 707 2230382, website: http://www.aac-clyde.space.

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE

AAC Clyde Space provides small satellite technologies and services that help governments, businesses and institutions access high-quality data from space. Covering satellite components, mission services and space-based data delivery, the company offers end-to-end solutions that turn space-based intelligence into real-world impact. Applications include weather monitoring, maritime safety, security and defence, agriculture and forestry.

AAC Clyde Space is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with operations also in the UK, Netherlands, South Africa and the USA. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: AAC) and on the US OTCQX Market (Symbol: ACCMF). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.