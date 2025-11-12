AAC Clyde Space AB: AAC Clyde Space's Sedna-2 satellite now fully operational

2025-11-12 AAC Clyde Space AB (publ)

AAC Clyde Space's Sedna-2 satellite has successfully completed commissioning and is now delivering maritime intelligence data to customers, joining Sedna-1 in service. Together, the two satellites strengthen AAC Clyde Space's space-based AIS data network, expanding its capacity and resilience.

With both Sedna satellites now in service, AAC Clyde Space continues to expand and strengthen its maritime data infrastructure. Built and operated by the Group's US subsidiary AAC SpaceQuest, the satellites enhance the company's capacity, coverage and reliability, supporting the delivery of accurate and timely space-based intelligence.

"As our maritime constellation expands, we are increasing both the capacity and the reliability of the data we deliver," says Luis Gomes, CEO of AAC Clyde Space. "This steady growth reflects our long-term strategy to build a sustainable business around high-value, recurring data services that make operations around the world safer and more efficient."

AAC Clyde Space combines proven AIS data services with the development of VDES, the next-generation standard for maritime communications. The company has demonstrated two-way VDES communication from space and continues to develop the technology together with partners and customers.

The Sedna satellites form part of AAC Clyde Space's expanding Data and Services portfolio, which delivers high-quality, decision-ready information from space to customers across the world, while generating recurring revenues that drive the Group's continued growth.

About AAC Clyde Space's satellite fleet (November 2025)

AAC Clyde Space's satellite fleet continues to grow in step with the increasing demand for space-based intelligence.

We operate our own satellite constellations and deliver high-quality, decision-ready data through services focused on Maritime Intelligence and Earth Observation. Our data powers applications across five key sectors: maritime, forestry, agriculture, weather, and security & defence.

Next up is our VIREON Earth observation constellation, with the first launch planned in Q1 2026.

AAC Clyde Space operates nine commercial satellites currently in orbit. These are:

AprizeSat-8

AprizeSat-10

Sedna-1

Sedna-2

Thea

Ymir-1

EPICHyper-1 / Dragonette-001

EPICHyper-2 / Dragonette-002

EPICHyper-3 / Dragonette-003

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE

AAC Clyde Space provides small satellite technologies and services that help governments, businesses and institutions access high-quality data from space. Covering satellite components, mission services and space-based data delivery, the company offers end-to-end solutions that turn space-based intelligence into real-world impact. Applications include weather monitoring, maritime safety, security and defence, agriculture and forestry.

AAC Clyde Space is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with operations also in the UK, Netherlands, South Africa and the USA. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: AAC) and on the US OTCQX Market (Symbol: ACCMF). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.