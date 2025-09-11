Eezy Oyj: change in management team - Marleena Bask, Director Communications and Sustainability, leaves the company

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - 11 SEPTEMBER 2025 AT 09:15

Eezy Plc: change in management team - Marleena Bask, Director Communications and Sustainability, leaves the company

Marleena Bask, Director, Communications and Sustainability at Eezy Plc, has decided to leave the company. Laura Kauppinen (MA, PhD Psych), Eezy Plc's Chief HR and Development Officer will take over the responsibility for sustainability and communication in addition to the current responsibilities. Kauppinen has extensive experience in business development and communications leadership roles throughout her career.

"I would like to thank Marleena for her excellent work in leading Eezy's communications, marketing and sustainability efforts over the past three years. Under her leadership, we have taken a big leap forward in Eezy's sustainability work and strengthened our brand and our marketing and communications capabilities. Eezy is now known as a professional, reliable, and responsible partner in a wide range of worklife services, such as staffing, recruitment, leadership development, and corporate culture design. I wish Marleena all the best for the future," says Johan Westermarck, Eezy's CEO.

Further information:

Johan Westermarck

CEO

johan.westermarck@eezy.fi

puh. +358 50 339 7972

