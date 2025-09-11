QCraft, a global leader in L2++ to L4 autonomous driving (AD) solutions for automakers, and TÜV Rheinland, an international independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) organization, have inked a strategic partnership that marks a new chapter of in-depth cooperation for the global intelligent mobility industry.

At the IAA MOBILITY 2025 conference in Munich, Germany, QCraft and TÜV Rheinland inked a strategic partnership to strengthen safety-led autonomous driving in Europe.

The signing ceremony was held at the ongoing IAA MOBILITY 2025 conference in Munich, Germany, and involved Dr. James Yu, Co-founder and CEO of QCraft; Yibo Li, Vice President of QCraft; Dr. Matthias Schubert, Global Executive Vice President of Mobility Services at TÜV Rheinland; and Thomas Quernheim, Senior Vice President Mobility of Engineering Homologation at TÜV Rheinland.

As an industry trailblazer for autonomous driving technology advancement that is guided by its "Safety First, Stable for the Long Haul" approach, QCraft shapes intelligent driving with safety-led innovation. Through efficient data-driven capabilities, QCraft has rapidly progressed AD technology's AI architecture, learning systems and models such as "Safe End-to-End", VLA large model and World Model. The company's technology and solutions are among the industry's leaders for mass-production safety metrics, and its safety quality management system is at an internationally recognized level of advancement.

With over 150 years of experience and a global network, TÜV Rheinland is renowned for its rigorous and high-quality testing as well as its certification services. The Germany-headquartered organization provides full lifecycle testing, inspection and certification services for products, systems and processes helping clients meet requirements for safety, quality, environmental protection and compliance; and enhancing partners' market trust and access capabilities.

QCraft and TÜV Rheinland's partnership aims to jointly promote the globalization, safety, standardization and commercialization of intelligent mobility technologies, in order to provide safer, smarter and more efficient mobility solutions for users worldwide.

Dr. James Yu stated, "Working with TÜV Rheinland is a crucial step in QCraft's global strategy that enables us to quickly meet the high standards of safety, quality and environmental protection across different markets. This lays a solid foundation for QCraft to bring our autonomous driving solutions, which have been validated through large-scale mass production, to Europe and the rest of the world; and deliver safe, comfortable, and convenient intelligent mobility experiences to more users."

Dr. Matthias Schubert shared, "Building intelligent mobility ecosystems requires the active collaboration of every participant in the industry chain. With TÜV Rheinland's world-leading testing and certification technologies, and rich industry experience, the company will combine and fully utilize its professional strengths as well as QCraft's to safeguard the quality and safety of intelligent mobility products and services, and lead the intelligent mobility industry to new heights."

QCraft at IAA MOBILITY 2025 in Munich

Visit QCraft's booth at IAA MOBILITY 2025 from September 8th to 12th to discuss the company's international expansion of its unique technology, and more.

Location: Booth A11, Hall A2, Messe München (Munich Exhibition Center), Germany

About TÜV Rheinland:

150 years of making the world a safer place: TÜV Rheinland is one of the world's leading providers of testing and inspection services, with annual revenues of over 2.7 billion euros and 27,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Its highly qualified experts test technical systems and products, enable innovation, and assist companies in their transition toward greater sustainability. They train professionals across numerous fields and certify management systems to international standards. With exceptional expertise in areas such as mobility, energy supply, infrastructure, and beyond, TÜV Rheinland provides independent quality assurance-not least for emergent technologies such as green hydrogen, artificial intelligence and autonomous driving. In doing so, TÜV Rheinland contributes to a safer and better future for everyone. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a signatory to the UN Global Compact, which promotes sustainability and combats corruption. The company's headquarters are located in Cologne, Germany.

Website: www.tuv.com

About QCraft

QCraft is a global leader in L2++ to L4 autonomous driving (AD) solutions for automakers. Founded in Silicon Valley in 2019, the company has deployed its technology in over 600,000 vehicles. Backed by a world-class R&D team and partnerships with leading OEMs and tech companies, QCraft combines proven large-scale adoption with industry-leading safety and efficiency to bring autonomous driving into real life.

For more information, visit https://www.qcraft.ai/en

