Royal Philips: Philips and Masimo announce innovation partnership to advance access to patient monitoring measurement technologies

September 11, 2025

Amsterdam, the Netherlands -Royal Philips(NASDAQ: MASI) today announced that the two companies have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, marking a fresh chapter in their long-standing partnership. With a shared commitment to innovation and expanding access to high-quality, connected care, the two companies are taking a bold new approach in accelerating the development and delivery of next-generation patient monitoring solutions. This expanded agreement reflects our commitment to empower clinicians with smarter, more integrated technologies that support better outcomes across the continuum of care.

Accelerating access to next-generation monitoring technologies

At the heart of the expanded partnership is a joint effort to integrate Masimo's advanced monitoring technologies - including SET® pulse oximetry, Radius PPG, and a range of sensor technology - into Philips' multi-parameter patient monitoring platforms. This integration supports clinicians with reliable data and actionable insights across bedside monitors, central stations, and wearable solutions, while giving them the flexibility to use their preferred measurement technologies within a single, unified system. By embedding these capabilities into Philips' monitoring ecosystem, the collaboration aims to reduce complexity, enhance interoperability, and deliver streamlined tools that support timely decision-making and continuity of care.



Building on this foundation, Philips and Masimo also plan to collaborate on the development and co-promotion of next-generation monitoring solutions that reflect emerging clinical needs and evolving market demands such as the need for greater patient mobility.?These efforts are focused on advancing smart, connected care and expanding access to innovative technologies, including AI algorithms, that have the potential to improve patient care over time.



"Our priority is helping clinicians deliver the best possible care to their patients, and that means staying ahead of the curve," said Julia Strandberg, Executive Vice President and Business Leader Connected Care at Royal Philips. "This partnership allows us to respond quickly to evolving clinical needs and market trends, integrating proven technologies into solutions that are easy to use, reliable, and scalable."

"We are excited to continue to partner with Philips to bring Masimo's newest innovations in wearables and artificial intelligence to Philips' platforms," said Katie Szyman, CEO of Masimo. "Expanding our strong, long-standing partnership with Philips allows us to build on our shared legacies of innovation and helps ensure that Masimo's best-in-class technologies reach even more patients. Together, Masimo and Philips will continue to empower clinicians to transform patient care."

A shared commitment to innovation and impact

The renewed partnership underscores both companies' dedication to transforming patient care through meaningful innovation. By bringing together Philips' deep expertise in patient monitoring and Masimo's advanced noninvasive technologies, the collaboration is focused on delivering integrated, clinically validated solutions that scale to meet the needs of healthcare providers. It also aligns with Philips' broader strategy to work with industry-leading partners to enhance care delivery, improve operational efficiency, and support vendor-neutral interoperability across healthcare systems.

