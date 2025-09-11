Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A4189S | ISIN: US67010T2024 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GREEN RAIN ENERGY HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREEN RAIN ENERGY HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
11.09.2025 14:26 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.: As Refinery Shutdowns Loom, Green Rain Energy Heads California's $50 Billion Clean Energy Push

PASADENA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GREH) an ESCO company, announces its infrastructure growth plans for California as an estimated $50 billion plus is allocated for the state's clean energy market. As private capital is poured into renewable energy opportunities, California's massive clean energy market represents over $50 billion in investment opportunities by 2030, with state mandates requiring 100% clean electricity by 2045.

Oil Refinery Closures Spurring Capital Opportunities

The imminent closure of two California refineries is what is fueling the new push for EV and grid upgrades statewide. Industry insiders predict that if consumption rates remain as they are, fossil fuel rates could rise well above $8 per gallon by next year. This is private corporations are now revving up for what is being called the "Clean Tech Renaissance". The California Energy Commission recently launched the Fast Charge California Project, a $55 million incentive program covering up to 100% of installation costs for EV fast chargers. Green Rain Energy CEO Alfredo Papadakis was interviewed for Caye Int'l Bank's most recent article about California's clean energy buildout and the role Green Rain is playing…

CEO Alfredo Papadakis described the inflection point:

"The momentum is real, and it's building quickly. For years, we have been laying the groundwork - securing sites, building relationships, and preparing our infrastructure. Now, as billions of dollars flow into California's clean energy market, Green Rain is ready to deliver. We aren't just participating in this shift; we are leading it."

Green Rain Energy is positioned to capture a share of this accelerating market. The Company's investor pool has confirmed an increase in allocations to California projects, including a solar farm project In San Diego County which is in late-stage negotiations. This allows Green Rain to fast-track utility-scale solar, distributed generation, and advanced energy storage projects across multiple prime locations.

About Green Rain Energy:

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. is a renewable energy development company focused on advancing sustainable power solutions. Through strategic partnerships, scalable infrastructure, and a diversified project pipeline, the Company is dedicated to delivering long-term value for shareholders while supporting the transition to a clean energy economy.

Caye Int'l Bank Article: https://www.cayebank.bz/2025/09/10/equities/californias-50-billion-clean-energy-shift-creates-openings-for-next-gen-players-like-green-rain-energy/

For more information, visit: https://greenrainenergy.com/

Investor Relations: https://greenrainenergy.com/investor-relations/

Follow us on X (Twitter): https://x.com/GreenRainEnergy

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61580025893268&mibextid=wwXIfr

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/green.rain.energy/?igsh=MW9jY3g0MmZiaG5pNg%3D%3D&utm_source=qr#

Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GreenRainEnergy

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

For press inquiries, please contact:
Michael Cimino
Michael@pubcopr.com

SOURCE: Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/as-refinery-shutdowns-loom-green-rain-energy-otc-greh-heads-californias-50-billion-1071674

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.