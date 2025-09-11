Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.: As Refinery Shutdowns Loom, Green Rain Energy Heads California's $50 Billion Clean Energy Push

PASADENA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GREH) an ESCO company, announces its infrastructure growth plans for California as an estimated $50 billion plus is allocated for the state's clean energy market. As private capital is poured into renewable energy opportunities, California's massive clean energy market represents over $50 billion in investment opportunities by 2030, with state mandates requiring 100% clean electricity by 2045.

Oil Refinery Closures Spurring Capital Opportunities

The imminent closure of two California refineries is what is fueling the new push for EV and grid upgrades statewide. Industry insiders predict that if consumption rates remain as they are, fossil fuel rates could rise well above $8 per gallon by next year. This is private corporations are now revving up for what is being called the "Clean Tech Renaissance". The California Energy Commission recently launched the Fast Charge California Project, a $55 million incentive program covering up to 100% of installation costs for EV fast chargers. Green Rain Energy CEO Alfredo Papadakis was interviewed for Caye Int'l Bank's most recent article about California's clean energy buildout and the role Green Rain is playing…

CEO Alfredo Papadakis described the inflection point:

"The momentum is real, and it's building quickly. For years, we have been laying the groundwork - securing sites, building relationships, and preparing our infrastructure. Now, as billions of dollars flow into California's clean energy market, Green Rain is ready to deliver. We aren't just participating in this shift; we are leading it."

Green Rain Energy is positioned to capture a share of this accelerating market. The Company's investor pool has confirmed an increase in allocations to California projects, including a solar farm project In San Diego County which is in late-stage negotiations. This allows Green Rain to fast-track utility-scale solar, distributed generation, and advanced energy storage projects across multiple prime locations.

About Green Rain Energy:

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. is a renewable energy development company focused on advancing sustainable power solutions. Through strategic partnerships, scalable infrastructure, and a diversified project pipeline, the Company is dedicated to delivering long-term value for shareholders while supporting the transition to a clean energy economy.

