Maison Solutions, Inc: Maison Solutions Signs Distribution Agreement with Guizhou Moutai Chiew Import and Export

MONTEREY PARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) ("Maison Solutions" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based specialty grocery retailer offering traditional Asian and international food and merchandise, announced it has signed an overseas distribution agreement with Guizhou Moutai Chiew Import and Export Co., Ltd. ("Guizhou Moutai") to import and distribute 30 tons of 53° Flying Fairy Moutai Chiew, the top luxury liquor in China, across its California-based HK Good Fortune stores.

Admired for its exceptional craftmanship, cultural legacy, and prestigious standing, the 53° Flying Fairy Moutai Chiew has earned its reputation as China'spremier luxury liquor, recognized as one of the most exclusive and highly esteemed spirits in the region. Guizhou Moutai has historically been meticulously selective in choosing its partners, granting distribution rights only to a small circle of partners.

This distribution partnership reinforces Maison's ongoing strategy to expand its supply chain network across China and Asia, bringing some of the region's most popular products directly to consumers across its operating stores.

"To better serve our customers by offering affordable, popular products across diverse countries and cultures, expanding our supply chain network in Asia lies at the core of our strategy," said John Xu, Chief Executive Officer of Maison Solutions. "Our agreement with Guizhou Moutai is not only about introducing 53° Flying Fairy Moutai Chiew to our California stores, but also about reinforcing our long-term commitment to connecting customers with Asia's most in-demand brands and products. The direct sourcing model we are building is mutually beneficial - not only supporting the Company's overall margins by purchasing directly from brands, but also allowing us to effectively pass on the savings to our customers. In a competitive Asian grocery store space where competition remains high, we remain focused on building a resilient supply chain network that connect popular Asian products with our customers."

About Maison Solutions Inc.

Maison Solutions Inc. is a U.S.-based specialty grocery retailer offering traditional Asian food and merchandise, particularly to members of Asian-American communities. The Company is committed to providing Asian fresh produce, meat, seafood, and other daily necessities in a manner that caters to traditional Asian-American family values and cultural norms, while also accounting for the new and faster-paced lifestyle of younger generations and the diverse makeup of the communities in which the Company operates. Since its formation in 2019, the Company has acquired equity interests in four traditional Asian supermarkets in the Los Angeles, California area, operating under the brand name HK Good Fortune, and three supermarkets in the Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona metro areas, operating under the brand name Lee Lee International Supermarket. To learn more about Maison Solutions, please visit the Company's website at www.maisonsolutionsinc.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

