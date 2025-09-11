BMW and E.ON say they have launched Germany's first commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) solution, allowing EV owners to provide grid access while ensuring no impact on battery life.From pv magazine Germany Three years ago, German utility E.ON and carmaker BMW have enlisted private households to test a bidirectional charging solution. Now, at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Munich, they have unveiled what they describe as the first commercial V2G solution in Germany. With bidirectional charging, the BMW iX3 electric car becomes an active part of the electricity market. It can draw electricity ...

