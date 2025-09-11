Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. Projected to Break Ground on EV Project in Rochester, NY by October

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC:GREH), an emerging leader in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure, is proud to announce that it is projecting to break ground in October on its brand new Level 3 EV charging project located at 1600 W Ridge Road, Rochester, New York.

This significant milestone comes as part of Green Rain's broader initiative to accelerate the development of its clean energy operations across strategic markets in the Northeastern United States. The permit (No. PIM25-660), issued on June 12, 2025, allows for a wide range of commercial alterations at the site, which is held under affiliated property entity Street of Shops LLC.

The green light for a transformative phase of construction and modernization, which will enable Green Rain to enhance its operational capabilities, install renewable infrastructure, and increase its presence in a key urban market. "This is an incredibly pivotal moment in our growth story and for our partnership with the city of Rochester," said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. "As the energy landscape continues to evolve, we are positioning Green Rain to be at the forefront of clean, scalable solutions that can power the next generation. Our Rochester facility will play a vital role in our mission to build a more sustainable, efficient, and resilient energy future."

The Rochester site is expected to house various advanced clean energy components, with potential plans for solar power integration, green retrofit technology, and next-gen storage systems. These initiatives will not only support Green Rain's operational goals but also bring long-term value to the surrounding community through job creation, environmental stewardship, and economic revitalization. Green Rain Energy's expansion comes at a time when federal and state incentives for renewable development are at an all-time high, and public demand for reliable green infrastructure is growing rapidly. With a clear path to expansion and innovation, the company continues to build momentum in delivering sustainable energy platforms across its portfolio. "This development is part of our continued effort to turn real estate assets into sustainable powerhouses-literally," Papadakis added. "We're excited to keep driving value for our shareholders, customers, and the communities we serve."

The expected groundbreaking in Rochester, NY coincides with the special dividend for existing Green Rain Energy shareholders slated for October 28th (pending FINRA approval).

