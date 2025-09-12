

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP SE (SAP) has completed its acquisition of SmartRecruiters, the Recruiting AI Company, to strengthen its talent acquisition offerings.



Together, SAP and SmartRecruiters will deliver faster AI-powered capabilities, orchestrated end-to-end hiring solutions, and improved user experiences aimed at boosting candidate engagement, recruiter efficiency, and hiring manager satisfaction.



SmartRecruiters' AI-native platform is designed for both high-volume frontline hiring and enterprise-grade recruiting, offering flexibility and measurable business impact. Integrated with SAP SuccessFactors, the platform will enhance time-to-hire, candidate experience, and workforce analytics, while also continuing to operate as a standalone solution for existing customers.



SmartRecruiters CEO Rebecca Carr said the partnership will speed innovation and give customers the confidence and flexibility they need.



Claudia Birle, head of Global Talent Acquisition at Continental AG, highlighted that the acquisition underscores the strategic importance of talent acquisition in driving enterprise transformation.



SmartRecruiters, now an SAP company, will showcase its AI-powered capabilities and future roadmap at major HR industry events in Las Vegas, Paris, London, Orlando, and Sydney this fall.



SAP currently trades at $257.48 or 1.16% lower on the NYSE.



