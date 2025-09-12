TOKYO, Sept 12, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, "Eisai") announced today the release of a concept movie and new content on the dedicated website for its "New Answers to Dementia" campaign, designed to increase corporate awareness.In March 2025, Eisai launched a dedicated website (Japanese only) to share its commitment and ongoing efforts in pursuing "new answers" to dementia with a wider audience.Japan's "Basic Act on Dementia to Promote an Inclusive Society" designates September as "Dementia Month" and September 21 as "Dementia Day in line with globally recognized World Alzheimer's Month and World Alzheimer's Day." To coincide with Dementia Month, when public awareness of dementia is high, Eisai has released a concept movie and published exclusive content on its designated website. The movie embodies Eisai's belief in "Science, Courage, and Perseverance" in the ongoing pursuit of "new answers" for dementia. The content highlights the initiatives of companies and organizations across Japan that share Eisai's commitment to supporting dementia patients.Overview of Dedicated Website and its ContentDedicated Website URLhttps://www.eisai.co.jp/newanswer/New Content1) Concept Movie "History Begins with Belief"Eisai embraces a mindset of having the "courage to step where no one dare go," "perseverance to believe in our ability to succeed," and "science that underpins our convictions." With the principles of "Science, Courage, and Perseverance," Eisai continues to deliver "new answers" for dementia care. To share this passion, Eisai produced a 120-second movie. More than 30 actual Eisai staff appear in the movie as employees, and it was filmed at Eisai's own research facilities using genuine laboratory instruments and equipment.Additionally, an interview with Eisai's COO, Keisuke Naito, in which he shares the passion and idea behind the movie is currently available on Toyo Keizai Online.URL https://toyokeizai.net/articles/-/8959262) Showcase: "Our New Answer"In Japan, countless businesses and organizations are continuously developing various "new answers." This content highlights the initiatives of Eisai's like-minded partners who are committed to creating "new answers" and building a society where dementia patients and their families can live their fullest lives.Eisai's corporate concept is "to give first thought to patients and people in the daily living domain, and to increase the benefits that health care provides." Under this Concept (also known as the human health care(hhc) concept), we aim to effectively achieve social good in the form of relieving anxiety over health and reducing health disparities. Within the dementia field, where it has long been focused as a leading pioneer, Eisai is committed not only to developing therapeutic medicines but also to creating a dementia ecosystem in collaboration with various partners, including other industries and local governments, that provides comprehensive support from prevention to care for patients, their families, and the people in the daily living domain, in order to realize a dementia-inclusive society where anyone can live their fullest life.Eisai will continue to pursue "new answers" in partnership with dementia patients, their families, and our partners.Media Inquiries:Public Relations Department,Eisai Co., Ltd.+81-(0)3-3817-5120Source: EisaiCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.