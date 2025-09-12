Das Instrument 3YZ NL00150006R6 CTP N.V. EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.09.2025

The instrument 3YZ NL00150006R6 CTP N.V. EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 15.09.2025



Das Instrument 5JX GB00BD9PXH49 ABRDN EUR.LOG.IN. LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.09.2025

The instrument 5JX GB00BD9PXH49 ABRDN EUR.LOG.IN. LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 15.09.2025



Das Instrument 3F5 HK0817039453 CHINA JINMAO HLDGS GR.LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.09.2025

The instrument 3F5 HK0817039453 CHINA JINMAO HLDGS GR.LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 15.09.2025



Das Instrument CMR SG1V08936188 COSMOSTEEL HLDGS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.09.2025

The instrument CMR SG1V08936188 COSMOSTEEL HLDGS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 15.09.2025



Das Instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.09.2025

The instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 15.09.2025





