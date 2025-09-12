Anzeige
Freitag, 12.09.2025
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
WKN: A0MYNN | ISIN: HK0817039453 | Ticker-Symbol: 3F5
Frankfurt
12.09.25 | 08:46
0,171 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
CHINA JINMAO HOLDINGS GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
CHINA JINMAO HOLDINGS GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1660,18309:06
Firmen im Artikel
ABRDN EUROPEAN LOGISTICS INCOME
ABRDN EUROPEAN LOGISTICS INCOME PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABRDN EUROPEAN LOGISTICS INCOME PLC0,5150,00 %
CHINA JINMAO HOLDINGS GROUP LTD0,1710,00 %
COSMOSTEEL HOLDINGS LIMITED0,168-100,00 %
CTP NV18,120-0,22 %
HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD7,0600,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.