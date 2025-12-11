Das Instrument 087 GB00BD7XPJ64 NEWRIVER REIT LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.12.2025The instrument 087 GB00BD7XPJ64 NEWRIVER REIT LS-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 11.12.2025Das Instrument GEY CH0114405324 GARMIN LTD NAM.SF 0,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.12.2025The instrument GEY CH0114405324 GARMIN LTD NAM.SF 0,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 12.12.2025Das Instrument CM5R CA8968871068 TROILUS GOLD CORP. NEW EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.12.2025The instrument CM5R CA8968871068 TROILUS GOLD CORP. NEW EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 12.12.2025Das Instrument ST9 MYA004433001 STEPPE CEMENT LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.12.2025The instrument ST9 MYA004433001 STEPPE CEMENT LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 12.12.2025Das Instrument 36G AU000000GBZ5 GBM RESOURCES LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.12.2025The instrument 36G AU000000GBZ5 GBM RESOURCES LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 12.12.2025Das Instrument 8VB NO0010951577 TEKNA HOLDING ASA NK 2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.12.2025The instrument 8VB NO0010951577 TEKNA HOLDING ASA NK 2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 11.12.2025Das Instrument AEX CH0044328745 CHUBB LTD. SF 24,15 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.12.2025The instrument AEX CH0044328745 CHUBB LTD. SF 24,15 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 12.12.2025Das Instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.12.2025The instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 12.12.2025Das Instrument 3J2 AU000000JAT4 JATCORP LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.12.2025The instrument 3J2 AU000000JAT4 JATCORP LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 12.12.2025