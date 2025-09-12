Anzeige
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
WKN: A2AHZ7 | ISIN: US78409V1044
Trinasolar Named in S&P Global Commodity Insights' Premier Tier 1 List for PV Modules and Energy Storage Systems

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 8th, S&P Global Commodity Insights unveiled its inaugural Tier 1 Cleantech Companies list, covering solar PV modules, inverters, energy storage systems and wind turbines. Trinasolar was included in the Tier 1 list for both solar PV modules and energy storage systems, a recognition of its strong market presence, global footprint and commitment to sustainable practices. The S&P Global Tier 1 list serves as a trusted benchmark for industry players, providing guidance for developers, investors, and buyers seeking reliable and resilient partners in the renewable energy space.


S&P Global Commodity Insights' Tier 1 assessment evaluates global manufacturers across six key dimensions including market presence, market share, scale, global?diversification, corporate sustainability assessments and financial performance. To qualify as Tier 1, companies must excel in at least four out of the six categories.

"Our Tier 1 list is designed to?help suppliers stand out in a crowded field and aid developers, offtakers and those procuring or financing equipment and renewable project development in identifying reliable and resilient partners,"?said Edurne Zoco, Ph.D., Executive Director of Research and Analysis, Clean Energy Technology, S&P Global Commodity Insights.?

"Being named as Tier 1 by S&P Global for both solar PV modules and energy storage systems, further underscores our global influence, sustainability leadership, and capability to deliver world-class integrated smart energy solutions," said Helena Li, president at Trinasolar.

Trinasolar has been at the forefront of PV innovation for 28 years, pioneering 210mm technology and driving the industry into the 600W+ and 700W+ eras. As a leader in n-type TOPCon technology industrialization, the company continues to expand technological boundaries and collaborates globally to empower local manufacturing. By June 2024, Trinasolar's cumulative 210mm module shipments exceeded 200GW, ranking No. 1 worldwide. With dedicated solutions for desert and extreme climate projects, Trinasolar is further advancing scenario-based PV applications and accelerating the clean energy transition.

Since 2015, Trinasolar has strategically expanded into energy storage, building full-stack capabilities from cells and battery packs to AC-side systems. Trina Storage delivers high-reliability, high-value solutions through a global service network covering 180+ countries and over 100 spare parts warehouses. By June 2024, storage shipments surpassed 12GWh, with annual shipments projected to reach 8-10GWh by 2025.

Sustainability sits at the heart of Trinasolar's strategy and operations. The company's ESG practices and responsible supply chain efforts have been recognized by leading agencies such as S&P, MSCI, Sustainable Fitch, and BloombergNEF.

Guided by the mission of "Solar Energy for All," Trinasolar remains committed to innovation, efficiency, and delivering reliable solutions for a net-zero future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2771608/image_805511_6894058.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trinasolar-named-in-sp-global-commodity-insights-premier-tier-1-list-for-pv-modules-and-energy-storage-systems-302554828.html

