Simris Group AB: Simris Biologics awarded €200K in non-dilutive funding for R&D programme to further develop microcystin payloads for Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

Simris Group AB, a pioneer in the development of novel, next-generation Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) payloads based on Microcystin (MC) toxin variants, announces that funding has been approved for its wholly owned Berlin-based subsidiary Simris Biologics GmbH for the research and development project KlicMic ("Clickable Microcystins as Innovative Payloads in Antibody-Drug Conjugates"), jointly submitted with Freie Universität Berlin. The project is supported under the ZIM: Zentrales Innovatons programme Mittelstand of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action. The grant provides €201K to Simris and €186K to Freie Universität Berlin over three years, starting September 1, 2025.

The aim of the project is to develop novel microcystin-based payloads for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), with the potential to significantly improve cancer therapy. Simris Biologics is specifically focused on creating ADCs with substantially enhanced efficacy and minimal or no side effects for improved safety in ADC treatments. Our unique mechanism of action of microcystins-derived from cyanobacteria-offers a promising alternative to conventional cytotoxic agents currently used in Oncology therapies.

Dr. Alexis Roberts-McIntosh, CEO of Simris Group, stated: "A key feature of this project is the targeted molecular modification of microcystins using Simris' patented methods. These allow for precise optimization, selective conjugation to antibodies, and fluorescent labeling. This enables not only improved efficacy and tolerability through targeted release of cancer-specific microcystins in tumor tissue, but also visualization and tracking of the therapy within the body-marking a significant advancement in personalized medicine."

The optimized and labeled microcystin payloads will be evaluated in ADC format through preclinical in vitro and in vivo testing and subsequently licensed to the pharmaceutical industry.

Simris Biologics thanks all project participants and the project sponsor for their trust and support. With KlicMic, another important step is being taken towards the development of low-side-effect, targeted cancer therapy.

Simris Biologics's expertise and world leading cyanobacterial toxin library will enable it to play a crucial role in the timely development of the next generation of ADCs that should significantly improve the treatment outcomes of cancer patients globally. Simris Biologics intends to achieve this goal through collaboration with a broad range of strategic partners.

Supported by:

Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy

ZIM Zentrales Innovationsprogramm Mittelstand

on basis of a decision by the German Bundestag

About Simris Group AB (PUBL):

Simris Group is a biologics company identifying and commercialising high value, natural, biologically active compounds found in microalgae and cyanobacteria to extract for applications in biopharmaceuticals, dietary supplements and cosmetics.

Simris Group's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the short name SIMRIS and ISIN code SE0008091664.

Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, telephone: 08-546 017 58, email: info@amudova.se.

