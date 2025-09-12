Anzeige
WKN: A2DPZK | ISIN: SE0005881786 | Ticker-Symbol: 725
Frankfurt
12.09.25 | 08:09
0,427 Euro
-5,22 % -0,024
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPTICEPT TECHNOLOGIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPTICEPT TECHNOLOGIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.09.2025 08:35 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OptiCept Technologies AB: OptiCept launches system for larger volumes

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) today announces the launch of a new PEF system capable of handling up to 20 tonnes of liquid food per hour. This new model has been developed to meet the demands of the largest producers in the olive oil industry, while also opening up new segments such as wine production.

The model, OPTICEPT® L7 HC, has been developed to meet the demand from high-volume olive oil producers, where OptiCept has recently seen a breakthrough in the market. Three deals previously announced this summer within the olive oil segment have been pre-orders of this new model. These systems will now be delivered to producers ahead of the autumn season in connection with the launch.

The product launch makes the offering to the olive oil market nearly comprehensive.

"A high-capacity system has long been requested by the major players in the olive oil market. With this new model, we can now reach the large production facilities with our offering. Our system is scalable, which means we are already looking at a system that can handle up to 30 tonnes/hour for the next season," says Thomas Lundqvist, CEO of OptiCept.

The high-capacity model of OPTICEPT® L7 also opens up new business segments where larger volumes are handled in combination with demands for cost efficiency.

"Our new model creates opportunities in segments where the harvest season is shorter and production flows are higher, such as certain juices and the wine industry, where we see clear growth potential," concludes Thomas Lundqvist, CEO of OptiCept.

The launch of the high-capacity model marks an important step in OptiCept's strategy to grow within the olive oil segment and to broaden the applications of PEF (Pulsed Electric Field) technology in the global food market.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Lundqvist, CEO
+46(0)73-5048485
thomas.Lundqvist@opticept.se

Henrik Nettersand
henrik.nettersand@opticept.se

About Us

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.

The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, provide better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient, green, cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.

The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

For further information visit:
OptiCept Technologies Official Website

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
