Icelandair Group hf.: Icelandair Announces Lease Agreements for Two New Airbus A321LR Aircraft

Icelandair is pleased to announce lease agreements with the lessor CALC, for two brand-new A321LR aircraft. This marks the beginning of a new partnership between Icelandair and CALC, based on a shared vision and long-term collaboration. The aircraft will be delivered directly from Airbus in the winter season of 2026/2027 and will join Icelandair's growing fleet of Airbus A321LRs, which are gradually replacing the Boeing 757s. The A321LR offers extended range, improved fuel efficiency, and reduced emissions compared to the 757s, aligning with Icelandair's sustainability goals, as well as enhancing passenger comfort with Airbus' award-winning Airspace cabin design.

Bogi Nils Bogason, CEO of Icelandair:

"We are excited to welcome CALC as a new partner in our fleet development journey. The addition of these two Airbus A321LR aircraft supports our strategy to modernize our fleet with new, more efficient aircraft. Furthermore, it reflects our commitment to delivering an exceptional travel experience while strengthening our route network."

Contact information

Investors: Íris Hulda Þórisdóttir, Head of Investor Relations. E-mail:?iris@icelandair.is

Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail:?asdis@icelandair.is

